McFarling: Laps come off, urgency goes up at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — This is the seven-inning game at Yankee Stadium, the NFL tilt with 12-minute quarters, the PBA Tour match lasting only eight frames.

Same objectives and rules, in other words. Just different urgency.

On Saturday night, Martinsville Speedway will hold a 400-lap Cup race for just the second time in its history. The first came in 1956 and was won by Jack Smith.

All the rest have been 500-lappers, those marathons that test a driver’s endurance and patience. The fall race this year will return to that format, but this one’s different.

“I don’t know necessarily if it changes the strategy,” driver Kyle Larson said. “I think it makes your making a mistake that much more of a factor. You always don’t want to speed on pit road and things like that, but if you do, you’ve just got less time to recover from it.”

Martinsville is known for its late cautions, thrilling restarts and chaotic finishes. But if there are some empty calories at the historic half-mile oval, they’re typically felt in that middle section of the race, where riding around, ticking off laps and staying out of trouble become the priorities.

Saturday should provide less of that, even if it’s not going to change the overall feel of a Martinsville event.

“I think it’s still a very long race,” driver Daniel Suarez said. “It’s going to be a huge task to see whether we’re going to go for stage points or if we’re going to go for track position.”

The stages will end on lap 80 and lap 180, leaving an uninterrupted 220 laps for the finish. The flag-to-flag intensity could more closely resemble the Truck and Xfinity series races that are run here than the top-flight grinders.

“I’m excited to have a little bit of a shorter race, honestly,” said Rudy Fugle, the crew chief for William Byron. “I like that style. It’s a bit more up my alley of racing from the other series. You really have to try to get all the work done early.

“With every call you make, and even how you start the race, you can’t be as far off and need to make better decisions early on. I like those situations and the pressure it brings. I welcome that challenge."

A brief practice session on Friday evening provided the only opportunity for drivers to get a feel for how the next Next Gen car reacts here. Stars who’ve dominated Martinsville in the past might have to update their notebooks. A chilly weather forecast adds another variable for teams to consider.

“If you miss the setup, it’s a tough place,” veteran driver A.J. Allmendinger said. “You can’t hide. You can’t get out of the way.

“It’s mentally grueling until the checkered flag falls.”

In that respect, Saturday night ought to feel awfully familiar, even if it’s akin to playing seven innings in the big leagues or 12-minute quarters at Lambeau Field.

“Martinsville is still Martinsville,” points leader Ryan Blaney said. “You’re going to have to move around, and things are going to get dicey on restarts, and you’re going to have guys running into each other. Whether it’s on purpose or not, it’s just kind of how it is.

“So I don’t really expect anything too different from what we’ve seen in the past.”

