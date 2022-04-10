McFarling: Martinsville delivers a rare dud

MARTINSVILLE – They can’t all be great. We’ve seen stinkers in every sport – blowouts in the Super Bowl, World Series walkovers, Final Fours that flopped.

All that stipulated, this NASCAR race was a massive bummer. A total bore. And that’s just not Martinsville Speedway’s M.O.

William Byron won Saturday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. It was a whale of a week in southern Virginia for the 24-year-old, who grabbed a grandfather clock with his truck win on Thursday and doubled the chimes by holding off Joey Logano in the Cup race.

The rest of us lost. All those fans who braved the cold and rain and sleet to be here. All those TV viewers who stayed up late, trusting that Martinsville would deliver its usual carnage.

It didn’t. Not even close.

Cutting 100 laps off this race turned out to be its biggest blessing, and not because it created more urgency. By 400 laps, we’d seen more than enough of cars riding around, failing to pass each other.

The race featured only five lead changes, and not a single one of them was the kind you think of when you hear the phrase “lead change” – one fast car passing another at the front of the field. These lead changes either happened because the leader decided to pit and somebody else stayed out, or one driver had a faster pit stop than another.

Those aren’t the kind of things they show on the TV commercials.

Nope, that promotional stuff’s cool and visceral – cars spinning, drivers expressing anger, bump-and-runs for the checkered flag. And it’s far from false advertising. Shoot, we saw it all Friday night in the Xfinity Series race.

The Cup race was the opposite. Chase Elliott led the first 185 laps, something no driver had done here since 1980. He lost the lead on pit road to Byron, who controlled the second half of the race.

The new Next Gen car has created great racing in some places where it had been lacking – Fontana, Las Vegas – but it was a bust here.

“The disappointing part was it was really hard to pass,” said Ryan Blaney, who finished fourth. “You could run someone down on a straightaway and be two- or three-tenths faster than them – and just stall out. You couldn’t really get to them to put the bumper to them.

“That was kind of unfortunate tonight. Hopefully we can figure out how to get it better coming back here in the fall.”

Oh, that’s paramount. In fairness, some factors Saturday night were out of NASCAR’s control. A rain storm that delayed the race about 45 minutes and chilly temperatures preventing rubber from being laid down on the track like it normally does. That creates tire wear that bunches the field and creates more contact.

With minimal tire wear, drivers were able to maintain their quick lap times for long runs. And the chaos never came.

The new car’s enhanced durability turned out to be a negative, too. What little bumping did occur didn’t result in spins or cut tires – those moments that help make Martinsville what it is.

The caution flag few only four times on Saturday night, and two of those were for the end of stages. Even a late caution that forced overtime didn’t produce any magic.

Former Virginia Tech football player Christian Darrisaw was an honorary official for this race. It was his first time ever attending a NASCAR event. He said before the race that this was the perfect place for him to debut, given its proximity to Blacksburg and the track’s reputation for great action.

We all assured him he’d made the right choice.

We were wrong.

Sorry, Christian. It’s not always like this. Promise.

