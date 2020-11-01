McFarling: Martinsville delivers the goods on wild night

As impressive as Elliott’s victory was, Harvick’s misery was the bigger story. Here was a driver who’s won nine races this season and entered Sunday 42 points above the cutline — the best position of the seven drivers still fighting for a spot.

A flat tire forced Harvick to pit under green and fall two laps down early. He feverishly clawed his way back onto the lead lap, but Elliott’s victory snapped up one of the automatic berths and left him outside the title hunt.

“It’s hard to fathom,” said Kurt Busch, who was in a must-win situation and finished fifth. “I never expected that out of the No. 4 team … Kevin Harvick is like a surgeon when it comes to gaining points. It shows you how tough this really is.”

Harvick was bitterly disappointed but — at least publicly — did not leave the track cursing the system.

“You know what? These championships aren’t won like Petty and Earnhardt used to win ‘em,” Harvick said. “You have to put ‘em together three weeks at a time. It comes down to one race, and it came down to one race for us tonight. We came up short.

“That’s the system that we work in. It’s obviously skewed more toward entertainment than the whole year. It’s exciting to watch.”