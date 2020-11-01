McFarling: Martinsville delivers the goods on wild night

MARTINSVILLE — When he stepped out of his car, having gotten a victory that he absolutely had to have, Chase Elliott spoke for everyone at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday evening.
“I’m trying to catch my breath, man,” Elliott said. “It’s unbelievable.”
Well said.
This was why they changed the playoff format. This was why they moved the Martinsville race to the season’s penultimate weekend. All of this.
The last 40 laps of the Xfinity 500 were incredible theater. Battles raged all over the track. Every spot mattered. For much of that time, three drivers trying to qualify for the Championship 4 — Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick — straddled the cut line separated by only two points.
That left Hamlin trying to hold off Joe Gibbs racing teammate Erik Jones for the 11th position, which was just as important as the action going on further up the field. And it forced Harvick, needing to gain one precious point to qualify for the Championship 4, to slam into Kyle Busch coming out of turn 4 on the final lap.
Both cars spun, leaving Harvick out of title contention.
“It was just a move that I had to try,” Harvick said. “I had to hit him square in the door, but by that point it was too late and I just hit him square in the back. Just a Hail Mary that didn’t work out.”
As impressive as Elliott’s victory was, Harvick’s misery was the bigger story. Here was a driver who’s won nine races this season and entered Sunday 42 points above the cutline — the best position of the seven drivers still fighting for a spot.
A flat tire forced Harvick to pit under green and fall two laps down early. He feverishly clawed his way back onto the lead lap, but Elliott’s victory snapped up one of the automatic berths and left him outside the title hunt.
“It’s hard to fathom,” said Kurt Busch, who was in a must-win situation and finished fifth. “I never expected that out of the No. 4 team … Kevin Harvick is like a surgeon when it comes to gaining points. It shows you how tough this really is.”
Harvick was bitterly disappointed but — at least publicly — did not leave the track cursing the system.
“You know what? These championships aren’t won like Petty and Earnhardt used to win ‘em,” Harvick said. “You have to put ‘em together three weeks at a time. It comes down to one race, and it came down to one race for us tonight. We came up short.
“That’s the system that we work in. It’s obviously skewed more toward entertainment than the whole year. It’s exciting to watch.”
Martin Truex, almost certainly needing a win to advance, spent much of the night up front. A loose wheel with about 25 laps to go forced him to pit under green, costing him any chance at a victory.
“It sucks,” Truex said. “The team did a great job. We were doing what we having to do. Right before we had the loose wheel, the car was phenomenal … They don’t turn too good when the right-front tire is not right.”
Meanwhile, up front, all four of Elliott’s tires were rotating just fine. A driver who entered the night 25 points below the cut line left the happiest.
“Biggest win of my career,” Elliott said. “To be backed in a corner like that and to have to win tonight, I feel like that’s what we’ve been missing these past four or five years, to perform when we don’t have a choice. To do that tonight, we couldn’t ask for a better night.
“Going to Phoenix, a shot to win a championship … What more could you ask for?”
Quite honestly, not much.
