McFarling: Martinsville fans unleash on home-state Hamlin

BOOOOOO!

So, to review: Hamlin was booed for explaining why he was a victim. And a victim is exactly what he was.

Bowman got impatient and ruined Hamlin’s day by spinning him when Hamlin was leading. Bowman swears it was unintentional, said his car just got loose in the turn, said he hated that it happened, but it did.

It’s the kind of thing you see at Martinsville a lot, but usually it’s the spinner and not the spinee who draws the ire of the fans. Not this time.

Hamlin is from Chesterfield. This isn’t his home track; that would be Richmond. Still, he’s won 46 times in the Cup Series. The only other full-time Virginia driver in the series right now in Weyers Cave’s Quin Houff, whose best career finish in two-plus seasons is 13th.

Given that, you’d think Hamlin could muster some home-state support here the way Ricky Rudd, Rick Mast and Stacy Compton could.

Nope.

It’s fascinating, really. This place used to love Hamlin. When he earned his first of five Martinsville wins here in 2008, the crowd went nuts. When he won three straight here from 2009-10, winner’s fatigue wasn’t a problem in the grandstands.