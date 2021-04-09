McFarling: Martinsville is the track where parity goes to die

Seven races. Seven different winners.
As the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Martinsville Speedway on Saturday night, parity is king.
But this is a place where that often changes.
Either you get this place or you don’t. Kyle Larson is the one of the best pure drivers in the sport, but he’s never figured out Martinsville, notching only one top-five finish in a dozen starts there.
Chase Elliott grasped the place almost immediately. Martin Truex Jr. was miserable here for years before reaching his mid-30s and finally becoming a force.
“It’s a tricky little place,” Truex said. “It always looks like Martinsville would be a pretty easy track, just because it’s pretty small and has flat corners and things like that. But it’s real technical.”
Truex, who’s won two of the past three races here, is one of six drivers with odds of 7.5-to-1 or better to prevail on Saturday. Most of the rest of the field? Long-shot bombs with seemingly no chance.
“It’s so inviting to overdrive the corners and put yourself in a bind on the exit of the corners,” Bubba Wallace said. “You’ve just got to be really disciplined, hit your marks each and every lap. It’s a rhythm track. It’s a driver’s track. You get some long green flag runs there and the tires start to wear out, so it really puts the aspect of driving back into our hands.”
And it’s a long race, too, a demanding 500 trips around the .526-mile paperclip. An early slip — a speeding penalty on pit road, a spinout, a minor collision — that might end your race elsewhere can be overcome here.
That’s a fact that many young drivers don’t understand until they’ve run Martinsville a few times, if they understand it at all. They allow their frustration to mount and make a bad day worse.
“If Martinsville were a golf course, it would be a 50-hole golf course,” Brad Keselowski said. “You get behind early, there’s plenty of opportunities to catch up. With the advent of the wave arounds and the lucky dogs and the stages, it’s never been easier to catch up from behind in NASCAR.
“I think having the mental strength and capacity to acknowledge that, work through it and play that to your advantage is super important. Not everybody has it, but the best do, and they’re able to succeed.”
Keselowski is among those who have that. He has a career-average finish of 10.2 at Martinsville and has placed inside the top 10 in half of his 22 starts. Since the spring race in 2016, he has an average finish of 3.8 at Martinsville, including a couple of victories.
If others don’t catch up, that’s fine with him.
“It’s just a really hard track to implement continuous improvement towards,” Keselowski said. “ … It’s a track that requires a lot of confidence. You find a technique that works and you stick with it. But those techniques only work when you have a car that is good enough.”
In six of the previous seven seasons, Keselowski had at least one victory through the first seven races. In this year of parity, he’s yet to get one in 2021.
So he’s hopeful that Martinsville continues to churn out its usual list of contenders in the final laps. Ditto Elliott, who’s finished inside the top 10 in five of the past eight races at Martinsville.
Last year, Elliott was one of only four drivers to record top-five finishes here in both the spring and the fall.
“It’s great to know that we’ve had some good runs there,” Elliott said. “But you always have to keep in mind that your past success doesn’t equal success in the future. It never has and I don’t think it ever will.”
But it helps to know that you get the place.
Some guys never will.
