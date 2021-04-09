McFarling: Martinsville is the track where parity goes to die

And it’s a long race, too, a demanding 500 trips around the .526-mile paperclip. An early slip — a speeding penalty on pit road, a spinout, a minor collision — that might end your race elsewhere can be overcome here.

That’s a fact that many young drivers don’t understand until they’ve run Martinsville a few times, if they understand it at all. They allow their frustration to mount and make a bad day worse.

“If Martinsville were a golf course, it would be a 50-hole golf course,” Brad Keselowski said. “You get behind early, there’s plenty of opportunities to catch up. With the advent of the wave arounds and the lucky dogs and the stages, it’s never been easier to catch up from behind in NASCAR.

“I think having the mental strength and capacity to acknowledge that, work through it and play that to your advantage is super important. Not everybody has it, but the best do, and they’re able to succeed.”

Keselowski is among those who have that. He has a career-average finish of 10.2 at Martinsville and has placed inside the top 10 in half of his 22 starts. Since the spring race in 2016, he has an average finish of 3.8 at Martinsville, including a couple of victories.

If others don’t catch up, that’s fine with him.