McFarling: Martinsville revved up for return of crowds

“It’s just so pleasing to see fans back in the facility,” Campbell said. “This is what we’ve hoped for and worked for all winter and spring to get to this point. It’s finally race week. If you look at all the work that goes into putting on one of these major events, to do that with no one up there, it just takes something away.”

The Cup race will be the headliner, of course, but the fastest cars on the track this week will actually be the modifieds. Those open-wheel machines have decades of history at Martinsville but haven’t raced there since 2010, as their planned return last year was canceled.

“That car was built for Martinsville,” Campbell said. “If you’ve never seen a modified race before, this is the place to do it. You think of a car with at least 600 horsepower, lightweight like it is, flying down these straightaways, it’s pretty exhilarating.”

The Xfinity Series returned to Martinsville last fall for the first time since 2006, but now a broader audience will get to see those up-and-coming drivers in person.

And that’s what has Campbell giddy, even if the track surface looks the same as it always has.