McFarling: MLB whiffed by not adding pitch clock

Lost in this week’s silly debate about baseball’s unwritten rules was a simple, important fact: Fernando Tatis Jr. wanted to put the ball in play.
We should never criticize a man for this. Not even in a 3-0 count with a zillion-run lead. Not even in the opposite scenario, when his team desperately needs baserunners and a walk truly is as good as a hit.
Baseball has an action problem, and it’s getting worse.
The length of games is one thing. Of the eight nine-inning games that were played Thursday, five of them lasted at least 3 hours and 24 minutes. That’s without fans in the stands, so those numbers weren’t influenced by streakers or stray beach balls.
But the bigger issue is what we are — and more specifically, aren’t — seeing during those marathons. We aren’t seeing enough ground balls, fly balls and line drives. We aren’t seeing enough flashy defensive gems.
We aren’t seeing the ball put in play.
A week ago, operators of BaseballReference.com combed through its indispensable database to determine how often the ball is put in play. The results were staggering: On average, fans wait 3 minutes and 52 seconds between such occurrences in 2020.
That’s up from 3:44 last season and 3:37 just two years ago. In the 1990s, the average time between balls put in play was 3:07. In the 1970s, it was 2:38.
The reasons for this devolution are pretty simple. Pitching changes are rampant. Hitters swing for the fences and often miss. Strikeouts, once taboo if they became excessive, are now considered a worthwhile tradeoff for power. And unlike Tatis, whose eighth inning grand slam on a 3-0 pitch Monday set off a debate, hitters are more than happy to pile up walks. On-base percentage is prized like never before.
Unfortunately, not much about that can be changed. Analytics dictate that this is the best way to try to win games.
But there’s another component to this, too, and it can be altered.
A brilliant Twitter user called @uniformcritic recently began posting random clips of at-bats from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s. These feature a nice mixture of stars and scrubs, showcasing everything from a routine ground out to a home run. They’re nostalgic and fun, particularly for fans of a certain age.
Unintentionally, perhaps, these clips also have underscored a major difference between then and now: Those pitchers moved. Throw the pitch. Receive the ball back. Take the sign. Go.
That’s true for Nolan Ryan and Tommy John and Bill Krueger and almost every pitcher in between. The batters still stepped out of the box at times, just as they do today, but they had to hop right back in or risk missing a pitch.
This is the pace we need to encourage.
In retrospect, MLB missed a glorious opportunity this season. A wacky campaign with a highly unbalanced schedule, universal designated hitters, seven-inning doubleheaders, taxi squads and revised extra-innings rules should have included one other experiment: a pitch clock.
That would take a little getting used to, but pitchers would adjust eventually. They’d stop dawdling and get to work. And perhaps MLB could reduce that ghastly 3-minute, 52-second break between balls put in play.
Alas, that will have to wait at least another year. Until then, let’s make a pact never to bash a guy for wanting to hit the ball.
Let’s throw him a parade instead.
