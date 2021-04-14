McFarling: NASCAR star Kevin Harvick passes down the speed gene

“It was an interesting race,” said Harvick, who nearly went a lap down during a long early green-flag run on Sunday. “We got beat around and didn’t make very much ground on the restarts. There at the end, the one restart that I felt like we did really well on, they all piled up behind us, so it was an interesting day.

“But those are the kind of days that we’ve had all year. I think for us, the speed in our cars just hasn’t been where we wanted it to be, and we’re trying to cure some problems that we’ve had internally with our cars. I think our team has done a really good job of capitalizing on just trying to get OK days and making sure that we don’t beat ourselves and just kind of get through this little stretch.”

The beginning of this season reminds Harvick a bit of 2017, when his Stewart-Haas Racing team switched from Chevrolet to Ford and spent six weeks or so trying to adjust. They figured things out that year, and chances are they will again.

Harvick, 45, has made the Championship 4 five times since the format’s inception in 2014 — the year he won his Cup title. He ranks ninth on the all-time list with 58 victories in NASCAR’s top tier.