McFarling: NASCAR's Burton finds joy in bullrings, bucks and Blacksburg

Retreating into the woods is his way to unwind from the stresses of the track.

“I just enjoy the rural culture in Southside Virginia,” Burton said. “I enjoy going back to Virginia and being on my property and just getting away from it all. I don’t let that stop me from being focused or doing what I need to at the shop.

“It’s only a two-hour drive for me. If I had to be down here [at the shop] all week, I’d be here. But I just enjoy making the commute. I can get some phone calls done, and that’s where I’ll always be.”

And he’ll always be a Hokies fan. His support began when his dad took him to football games at Lane Stadium in his youth, and it's only grown stronger since.

Five years ago, Burton got a tour of the Tech football facilities from coach Justin Fuente and then-defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In 2019, Burton reciprocated, driving the two coaches a few laps around Charlotte Motor Speedway before the Hokies played Kentucky in the Belk Bowl.

Now those guys know they’ll have a driver to root for every week. And while Burton is thrilled to have the opportunity, he understands that a racing season is like an elk burger: best when it's done right.

“The pressure’s still always going to be there,” Burton said. “I have nothing done for next year, and that’ll be here before you know it. So I need to go win some races and keep pounding the pavement, trying to find more partners and grow the partners that I have.”

