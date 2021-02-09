McFarling: NASCAR's Jeb Burton finds joy in bullrings, bucks and Blacksburg

The perfect elk burger needs only to be topped with a little barbecue sauce and a single pickle.
So says NASCAR driver Jeb Burton, who’s something of an expert on this one. Elk burgers — especially those prepared by his wife, Brandi — are his favorite. The freezer in their Halifax home is stuffed with elk meat from a bull he shot in Montana, alongside a copious supply of venison and bear meat that ensures he never has to go to the grocery store for protein.
Burton’s life pretty much revolves around three passions: racing, family and the outdoors. Throw in his lifelong support of Virginia Tech sports, and he’s a guy a lot of folks around here might be able to relate to.
This week, though, Burton’s focus narrows considerably. For the first time in his career, the 28-year-old has a full-time ride in the Xfinity Series. Saturday’s race at Daytona will mark the initial of 33 he will run this season in the No. 10 Chevy for Kaulig Racing.
That partnership, including primary sponsorship from agricultural retailer Nutrien Ag Solutions, came together in November. Burton calls it a dream come true. After all, he’s never run more than 14 Xfinity races in a season.
But now he heads to Daytona — where his famous father, Ward, won the 2002 Great American Race — and he knows things are about to get real.
“We definitely need to win some races, first off,” Burton said in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times. “Then second, just making it to Phoenix is a good goal. I really want to try to win some races and win a championship. I really feel like we can do it if we can execute and have a few things go our way.”
Burton has lived in Halifax his entire life and has no desire to leave. It’s easy to see why he’s happy there. His social media feeds are filled with photos of him out hunting deer and ducks, typically with Brandi at his side.
Those pursuits are central to his television series, Crossroads with the Burtons, which is in its third season on the Sportsman Channel.
“It’s been a lot of fun, just to have another avenue of something to keep us busy,” Burton said of the show. “We’ve met a lot of neat people and a lot of companies that are supporting the show. We’ve had a lot of fun with those different brands, too. It’s kind of who we are.
“It’s more of a reality, hunting, behind-the-scenes kind of show. My wife has a cooking segment on it. We're just looking forward to the future and how it’s grown.”
Burton spent the past two seasons running part time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, recording five top-five finishes and a dozen top-10s in 18 starts for that team. He made 28 Cup Series starts for BK Racing in 2015.
Retreating into the woods is his way to unwind from the stresses of the track.
“I just enjoy the rural culture in Southside Virginia,” Burton said. “I enjoy going back to Virginia and being on my property and just getting away from it all. I don’t let that stop me from being focused or doing what I need to at the shop.
“It’s only a two-hour drive for me. If I had to be down here [at the shop] all week, I’d be here. But I just enjoy making the commute. I can get some phone calls done, and that’s where I’ll always be.”
And he’ll always be a Hokies fan. His support began when his dad took him to football games at Lane Stadium in his youth, and it's only grown stronger since.
Five years ago, Burton got a tour of the Tech football facilities from coach Justin Fuente and then-defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In 2019, Burton reciprocated, driving the two coaches a few laps around Charlotte Motor Speedway before the Hokies played Kentucky in the Belk Bowl.
Now those guys know they’ll have a driver to root for every week. And while Burton is thrilled to have the opportunity, he understands that a racing season is like an elk burger: best when it's done right.
“The pressure’s still always going to be there,” Burton said. “I have nothing done for next year, and that’ll be here before you know it. So I need to go win some races and keep pounding the pavement, trying to find more partners and grow the partners that I have.”
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.