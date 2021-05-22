McFarling: NASCAR's William Byron forced to raise his own bar

Three years ago, when William Byron was about to step into the iconic No. 24 car in the NASCAR Cup Series to begin his rookie season, I asked Chase Elliott what advice he was giving his new teammate on handling the pressure.

“I don’t think anything I can tell him is going to help that guy out,” Elliott said that day. “I mean, heck, he’s gotten in everything, and I don’t think he’s lost in anything he’s gotten in to this point. I don’t expect him to start losing now.

“I think he’s a very committed person in general, and he’s willing to work and do what it takes to be good. Frankly, I don’t think there’s anything he’s going to learn from me.”

That was hyperbole, of course. Everybody has to learn. Everybody needs some time. Everybody needs mentors.

But three years later, Elliott’s words seem prophetic. Byron is one of the best performers on the track, week after week.

The big story last Sunday at Dover was Hendrick Motorsports securing each of the top four finishing positions — a feat no team had accomplished in the Cup Series. Byron finished No. 4 out of that group, but he’s taking a back seat to nobody this year when it comes to consistency.