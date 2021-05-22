McFarling: NASCAR's William Byron forced to raise his own bar

Three years ago, when William Byron was about to step into the iconic No. 24 car in the NASCAR Cup Series to begin his rookie season, I asked Chase Elliott what advice he was giving his new teammate on handling the pressure.
“I don’t think anything I can tell him is going to help that guy out,” Elliott said that day. “I mean, heck, he’s gotten in everything, and I don’t think he’s lost in anything he’s gotten in to this point. I don’t expect him to start losing now.
“I think he’s a very committed person in general, and he’s willing to work and do what it takes to be good. Frankly, I don’t think there’s anything he’s going to learn from me.”
That was hyperbole, of course. Everybody has to learn. Everybody needs some time. Everybody needs mentors.
But three years later, Elliott’s words seem prophetic. Byron is one of the best performers on the track, week after week.
The big story last Sunday at Dover was Hendrick Motorsports securing each of the top four finishing positions — a feat no team had accomplished in the Cup Series. Byron finished No. 4 out of that group, but he’s taking a back seat to nobody this year when it comes to consistency.
Byron enters Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas riding a streak of 11 consecutive top-10 finishes that began with his victory at Homestead in the third race of the year.
At 23, he’s the youngest driver in series history to record a streak that long. It’s also the longest such streak by a Hendrick driver since Jimmie Johnson finished inside the top 10 for 13 races in a row from 2004-05.
The unexpected success has forced Byron to expand his aspirations.
“Our goal going into this year was to be a really well-executing race team that could run competitively at a variety of tracks,” Byron said in a midweek video conference call with reporters. “My thing that I thought about over the offseason was just trying to be a part of that group that’s a consistent contender every week — those five to six guys that consistently run up front.
“And we’ve done that so far. We’ve kind of checked the box on that. We just have to establish new goals.”
Like getting just a tick faster on pit road to turn top-fives into wins. Or doing what Elliott did last year and winning a championship.
That’s a realistic hope. Byron, whose best finish in the standings was 11th in 2019, now sits second in points as we approach Memorial Day. He’s listed at 12-to-1 to win the title on the BetMGM app.
Racing at COTA is a new challenge for everybody — the Cup circuit has never visited the Texas road course — but Byron has logged plenty of simulation time on the 20-turn layout. He finished third in Wednesday’s iRacing event that featured a field of Cup stars such as Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.
“I feel like we’ve excelled at a variety of tracks, but this is another one that we can try to check off the list,” said Byron, who returns to a Liberty University paint scheme this week. “We desperately want to win another race. We need the points for the playoffs and all those good things, so I want to win just as bad this weekend as I do on an oval.”
Byron is still seeking his first road course win. Chances are it’s coming, and soon.
As Elliott knew three years ago, this isn’t a guy who needs a lot of help.
