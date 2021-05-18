McFarling: NBA moves closer to ideal urgency in playoff format

A few years ago, on the podcast Andy Bitter and I used to do on Virginia Tech football, we had a discussion of the changes we would make if we were appointed Sports Czar.

Almost all of my ideas involved getting rid of stuff. Ditch instant replay. Slash the NBA playoff field in half. Eliminate the mulligans that high school teams get when losing a regional final. Cull the NASCAR schedule so that every track gets one race and one race only.

KonMari would have appreciated the ruthlessness of these suggestions, but these ideas to tidy up the sports landscape were rooted in love. The overarching goal was to create urgency, immediacy and gravity. Less is more.

The NBA, to its credit, has achieved more of this with its 2021 playoff format, as six single play-in games precede the traditional seven-game series.

Pure serendipity created the most talked-about game of play-in round, with LeBron James and the Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Warriors at 10 p.m. Wednesday. But the other three matchups — Hornets/Pacers, Wizards/Celtics and Spurs/Grizzlies — morphed into something better than they should be, thanks to the urgency and stakes attached to them.