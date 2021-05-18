McFarling: NBA moves closer to ideal urgency in playoff format

A few years ago, on the podcast Andy Bitter and I used to do on Virginia Tech football, we had a discussion of the changes we would make if we were appointed Sports Czar.
Almost all of my ideas involved getting rid of stuff. Ditch instant replay. Slash the NBA playoff field in half. Eliminate the mulligans that high school teams get when losing a regional final. Cull the NASCAR schedule so that every track gets one race and one race only.
KonMari would have appreciated the ruthlessness of these suggestions, but these ideas to tidy up the sports landscape were rooted in love. The overarching goal was to create urgency, immediacy and gravity. Less is more.
The NBA, to its credit, has achieved more of this with its 2021 playoff format, as six single play-in games precede the traditional seven-game series.
Pure serendipity created the most talked-about game of play-in round, with LeBron James and the Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Warriors at 10 p.m. Wednesday. But the other three matchups — Hornets/Pacers, Wizards/Celtics and Spurs/Grizzlies — morphed into something better than they should be, thanks to the urgency and stakes attached to them.
The best postseason format changes also have a positive impact on the regular season. That’s tough to do. Money dictates that almost every postseason change is going to rope in more teams, not fewer, which dilutes the regular season.
Major League Baseball showed how to pull this off in 2012 with the adoption of the expanded wild card round. It was the perfect solution in every way. By making the two wild card teams in each league play a single-elimination game, MLB placed a premium on winning the division that wasn’t there before.
But the move simultaneously created a larger entryway into the postseason, keeping more teams interested deeper into their regular seasons. The only downside was the possibility of a 100-win team in a top-heavy division having to settle for a wild card and getting sent home after one game — a brutal fate.
The NBA removed some of that volatility by giving its best four play-in teams (the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds in each conference) the luxury of losing once and still getting one more shot to advance.
That’s fair, I suppose. But you can imagine this Sports Czar’s take on it: Remove that safety net, and it’s even better.
Can you imagine if Curry or LeBron were at risk of going home with a loss on Wednesday? They aren’t. Not immediately. Still, it’s close enough to that ideal — that urgency — to draw a lot of eyeballs to the televisions.
Labor Day largesse
We’re not even to Memorial Day yet, but for college football fans, it’s never too early to start thinking about Labor Day weekend.
ESPN teased the gridiron-loving masses on Tuesday by releasing its television schedule for the opening weekend of college football — and boy, is it a good one.
How good? Well, consider that a neutral-site matchup between Alabama and Miami couldn’t even make it into prime time. That’ll be played at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 on WSET.
The move makes sense when you see the game that will be played in prime time that day: Georgia vs. Clemson in Charlotte.
ACC fans also get a treat on that Sunday (Notre Dame at Florida State) and Monday (Louisville vs. Ole Miss in Atlanta).
It’s not enough to make you want to fast-forward through summer. But almost.
