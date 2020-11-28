McFarling: NFC Least? Not when it comes to drama

Go ahead. Make your jokes. Not even the teams themselves can dispute the hilarity of the situation.

But know this: As we barrel toward December, no NFL division is more compelling than the NFC East.

In this strangest of seasons, it would be only fitting if this nondescript division were won by a football team nicknamed the Football Team. Washington announced itself as one of the favorites among this coterie of crud with its 41-16 dusting of Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.

That home loss knocked the Cowboys from the second choice in Vegas to win the division (5-to-2) to 6-to-1. The Football Team jetted up from 9-to-2 to 2-to-1. Philadelphia remains the favorite at 3-to-2, with the Giants lurking at 3-to-1.

No other division boasts this kind of parity. The Steelers are 1-to-30 to win the AFC North, the Bills 1-to-5 to claim the AFC East, the Chiefs 1-to-100 in the AFC West and the Colts 2-to-3 in the AFC South.

The Packers (1-to-12) and Saints (1-to-6) are similar shoo-ins to win their respective decisions. The only other division where there appears to be a fight is the NFC West, where the Rams are slight favorites over the Seahawks, while the Cardinals and 49ers are big longshots.