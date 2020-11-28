McFarling: NFC Least? Not when it comes to drama

Go ahead. Make your jokes. Not even the teams themselves can dispute the hilarity of the situation.
But know this: As we barrel toward December, no NFL division is more compelling than the NFC East.
In this strangest of seasons, it would be only fitting if this nondescript division were won by a football team nicknamed the Football Team. Washington announced itself as one of the favorites among this coterie of crud with its 41-16 dusting of Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.
That home loss knocked the Cowboys from the second choice in Vegas to win the division (5-to-2) to 6-to-1. The Football Team jetted up from 9-to-2 to 2-to-1. Philadelphia remains the favorite at 3-to-2, with the Giants lurking at 3-to-1.
No other division boasts this kind of parity. The Steelers are 1-to-30 to win the AFC North, the Bills 1-to-5 to claim the AFC East, the Chiefs 1-to-100 in the AFC West and the Colts 2-to-3 in the AFC South.
The Packers (1-to-12) and Saints (1-to-6) are similar shoo-ins to win their respective decisions. The only other division where there appears to be a fight is the NFC West, where the Rams are slight favorites over the Seahawks, while the Cardinals and 49ers are big longshots.
What this means is that every fan of an NFC East team still has a reason to care, which is all you can really ask at this point. Well, I guess you could request that the first-place team in the division have a better record than 4-7, as Washington does, but let’s not be greedy.
With three wins in its past five games, the Football Team is positively on fire by this division’s standards. Quarterback Alex Smith is one of the best stories in the league, and stud wideout Terry McLaurin is finally starting to get the recognition he deserves outside of D.C.
Here’s the most interesting part: Looking at Washington’s remaining schedule, the Football Team should be favored in only one of its final five games: at home against Carolina two days after Christmas. Trips to Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Philadelphia loom, as does a home date with Seattle.
The other NFC teams have similarly challenging schedules. This all but guarantees that whoever emerges from this fray will join the 2010 Seahawks (7-9) and 2014 Panthers (7-8-1) as just the third team to win a division with a losing record since the NFL realigned in 2002.
Suddenly, Sunday’s lousy matchup between the Giants (3-7) and Bengals (2-7-1) has all sorts of implications. The Monday nighter between Seattle (7-3) and Philadelphia (3-6-1) is far from the dud it appears by record alone.
The best-case-scenario for neutrals is that the division comes down to the Jan. 3 season finale between the Football Team and the Eagles in Philadelphia. While the other division winners are resting their starters, we can revel in the fascinating mediocrity.
Call me maybe
Most surprises in 2020 have been the unwelcome kind: fans driven from stadiums, last-minute postponements, the silencing of Friday nights in the fall.
But every once in a while, we get a good one. And that’s what happened Thursday night, when the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team lined up a top-5 opponent out of thin air.
As detailed by Mark Berman, Saturday night’s Tech-Villanova matchup in Connecticut was the result of a Turkey Day transaction between event organizers and the coaches of the respective teams. The Hokies saw their scheduled game against Temple nixed because of COVID-19 issues with the Owls’ program, while the Wildcats also had a schedule hole to fill with their Dec. 3 meeting with Temple called off.
The essence of this on-the-fly pairing was captured well in a tweet by Virginia Tech’s official men’s basketball Twitter account on Friday: “sup @NovaMBB... you free tomorrow night??”
I have no idea how many college basketball games we’ll actually see this season. But we’ll take all the fun surprises we can get.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!