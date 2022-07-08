McFarling: Pulaski skipper Clark Crist connects with baseball's best

His best friend for more than three decades has been five-time American League stolen base champion Kenny Lofton.

He roomed at the University of Arizona with Terry Francona, who went on to break an 86-year World Series drought as the Red Sox manager and now pilots the Cleveland Guardians.

His greatest scouting triumph, Albert Pujols, passes another Hall of Famer seemingly every night in some statistical category.

Yes, Clark Crist knows a few things about baseball and how to play it.

The Pulaski River Turtles might not fully appreciate it yet — it’s just summer ball, after all, two months of games before they disperse for colleges all over the country. But someday, these players will realize how lucky they were to spend a summer with Crist as their skipper.

Maybe they’ll find themselves in college or pro ball, thinking two steps ahead on a defensive play, or executing a perfect first-to-third sprint, or pushing themselves to take extra ground balls. That’s when it’ll hit them: Oh, yeah. That was Crist’s demand.

“I don’t think you’re going to get better at anything unless you understand it, and that’s what I’m trying to do with these kids,” Crist said. “Think a little bit more. Understand the game more. Be a student of the game. That’s my biggest goal.”

Crist, 64, was retired from a scouting career of more than three decades before USA Baseball offered him the job managing the 2021 River Turtles in their inaugural season. He promptly led them to the division title and a spot in the Appalachian League championship game.

He had so much fun that he came back for more this year.

“Any sport, when you leave, it’s never good,” said Crist, who makes his offseason home in Arizona with Leslie, his wife of more than 40 years. “It’s either you’re older, or you’re done. There’s no parade. There’s no nothing.

“Here, what I love is that they celebrate it. They’re curious about my past and what I’ve done, and they respect what I’ve done. It feels good. I feel very proud to be here.”

And the club is proud to have him. Crist developed his on-field leadership style under the late Jerry Kindall, a College Baseball Hall of Famer who led Arizona to three national titles.

Crist was the starting shortstop on the 1980 squad that dogpiled in Omaha. He shared that celebration with Francona (with whom Crist still golfs once a year) and 11 other players who went on to careers in baseball.

“I’m not a Jerry Kindall, but I have a lot of his thoughts in my head when I’m coaching,” said Crist, who played four minor league seasons before turning to scouting. “If you made an error being aggressive, he didn’t have a problem with it. He didn’t even say a word to you. But if you didn’t cover on a double steal or anything mental, he blew a gasket, because he demanded you to think with the game and be in the game and not lose your train of thought.”

Given that background, Crist looked beyond pure tools when he scouted for Houston (1985-92), Boston (1992-94), Cleveland (1994-95), the Mets (1995-97), St. Louis (1997-2006) and Cincinnati (2006-15). He developed an eye for aptitude, too.

He saw it in Lofton, whose first love was baseball but was known more for basketball at Arizona. Lofton lasted until the 17th round of the 1988 MLB Draft, where the Astros drafted him at Crist’s urging.

That began a tight friendship that’s lasted ever since.

“With Kenny, I had to envision it,” Crist said of the six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Gove center fielder. “He was a left-handed hitter. If you’re going to teach a guy to hit, it’s better from the left side than the right side, and he was the fastest kid I’ve ever seen. That’s pretty good ingredients, right?

“He’s a competitive guy that played in the Final Four, he knows what it’s like to play in the limelight. Just great ingredients were surrounding him to do it, and I believed he could.”

Crist was a national crosschecker for the Cardinals when they signed Pujols. When area scout Dave Karaff recommended the under-the-radar junior college slugger, Crist went out to watch him play late in the 1999 draft process.

“He was playing shortstop, if you can imagine,” Crist said. “He did not have a very good game, his first two games. He actually fell when he was running. It was very, ‘What am I going to do with this guy?’”

Fortunately, Pujols’ team had another doubleheader the next day. Crist opted to stick around and watch a bit more.

“Sure enough, he hit one a country mile,” Crist said. “It was a beautiful swing.”

National scout Mike Roberts also got his eyes on Pujols, and the three recommended the Cardinals take him. That 13th-round pick became a three-time NL MVP and one of only four players to amass 6,000 total bases.

“He hit the ground running, and it was amazing to see how quickly he became Albert Pujols,” Crist said. “People say, ‘Well if you liked him so much and you’re taking credit for him, why didn’t you take him earlier?’ Well, let me tell you something, guys, we took him before anybody else did. You had 13 rounds to do it, boys. You didn’t do it. We did.”

Crist has stories like this he could share for days. And given the relaxed pace of baseball, he can, all while imparting his wisdom on the Turtles.

“I don’t know how many years I’ll do this, but up until now I’ve had the freedom to do it the way I like it,” Crist said. “Baseball’s fun to me, and I enjoy it. And I love the kids. I love this town. I love that ballpark. I love the hotel we stay in. Everyone treats me so nice. I’m like, ‘Why do you all treat me so nice? I’m not that nice a guy!’

“It’s a unique place. This is the cherry on top of the Appalachian League. This is the destination place, and I’m very fortunate that USA Baseball hired me and gave me this job.”

So is every young player who benefits, now and later.