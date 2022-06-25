McFarling: RIP, greatness for greatness' sake

The tweet, which has nearly 1 million likes, popped onto Steph Curry’s Twitter account at 3:19 p.m. Monday.

In it, a wide-eyed Curry smoked a cigar during the victory parade for his Golden State Warriors. Three championship rings dangled from a gold chain around his neck. The spoils from his fourth prize, the 2021-22 NBA title, were cradled in his arms, along with his NBA Finals MVP trophy and, for some reason, his All-Star Game MVP trophy.

His caption: “What they gonna say now???”

Wait! I think I know this. Is it … Congrats?

No? OK, let’s try … Awesome!

Not it either, huh? Hmm … Well, I’m stumped.

Because those kinds of kudos — they’re everywhere, and they’ve been everywhere for Curry for a decade — apparently tend to glide right past the eyes and ears of athletes today. They want to get mad. They went to be fueled by insults. Even the likeable, relatable son of Hokies legend Dell Curry apparently needs to say “I told you so” to millions of people who never actually questioned his greatness or that of his team.

The Warriors, remember, were the Vegas favorites to beat Boston and claim the title. Curry was the favorite to win Finals MVP going into the series. The “doubt” is malarky.

That’s why the actual winners here are the hot-take artists — the Stephen A. Smiths, the Colin Cowherds, the Skip Baylesses — who speak only for ratings and the social media trolls who lob insults for fun. Good news, guys! The celebrities are listening to you!

This isn’t entirely new, of course. Michael Jordan famously found slights where there weren’t any and used them as fuel for his six NBA championships. A McDonald’s employee could ask if he wanted fries with that and M.J. would think, “I’ll show this fool.”

Hey, can’t argue with the results. But it is a bit off-putting when otherwise charismatic figures feel the need to gloat to all of us just because of a few nitpickers. How about appreciating the overwhelming support you do have? How about being great just for greatness’ sake?

Within the next three days — and perhaps as early as Sunday night — the NHL will crown its champion after what has been a thrilling Stanley Cup Final. I would like to state for the record right now that both Colorado and Tampa Bay would be worthy champions. They’ve been awesome. They’ve been electrifying and tough and skillful.

There. Somebody believed in them. If they tell you otherwise while lifting the cup, it didn’t come from here.

Go time for elite cycling squad

The Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 Pro Cycling team has been piling up the podiums in preparation for the 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships — a four-day event that begins Wednesday in the Roanoke Valley.

On Sunday, the Roanoke-based squad will complete the 11th and final day of The Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland in Wisconsin. The team’s successes there so far include a podium sweep at the Café Centraal Bay View Classic this past Monday.

Now it’s almost time to give the home folks a show, with more than 700 competitors from 40-plus states expected to converge on the valley this week.

The first day of the Amateur Road National Championships will consist of individual time trials on U.S. 11 in Botetourt County, starting just outside of Troutville Elementary School. The races will be 6 to 19 miles depending on age and ability. People ages 11-22 will be competing.

The second and third days are road race competitions starting at the Botetourt Sports Complex. The course is about 23 miles long following Catawba, Haymakertown, Lee’s Gap and Blacksburg roads. Riders will experience about 9,000 feet of climbing across multiple laps.

The final day will be a criterium race in downtown Roanoke. The fast-paced race is less than a mile and cyclists will ride up to 40 mph around Church Avenue, Third Street, Luck Avenue and Franklin Road.

Spectators are encouraged. For more course and schedule information, visit usacycling.org/events.

