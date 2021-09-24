McFarling: Sellers leads late model hopefuls at Martinsville

His earliest memories of Martinsville Speedway are riding through the gates with his grandfather in a hot dog truck.
One of his primary sponsors is a Clarence’s Steak & Seafood House, that beloved Ridgeway restaurant located just 2.8 miles up the road from the speedway entrance.
Danville's Peyton Sellers knows this track. Loves this track. Understands this track. But in a late model racing career in which he's accomplished almost everything, there's one thing he hasn't done: conquer this track.
Saturday might be his best chance ever.
After a one-year pandemic hiatus, late model racing’s signature event returns to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. More than 80 drivers are on the entry list for Saturday’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300, which features a total purse of $110,000. The winner gets $32,000 and a grandfather clock.
It’s the event every Saturday night short-track ace wants to win — perhaps none moreso than Sellers.
“Throughout the years, we have qualified on the pole, we’ve led the most laps, we’ve led halfway,” Sellers said in a phone interview this week. “I’ve even led the white flag lap, but I’ve never taken home the checkered flag. So it is a special place for me, and it’s something I want to definitely do.”
He’s never been better equipped to do so. The 37-year-old has won 21 times in 37 late model starts this season, claiming the track championships at both Dominion Raceway and South Boston Speedway.
On Friday, he was crowned the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion for the second time. His first title came 16 years ago, when he became the youngest ever to win it.
“We've had a phenomenal year, and at the end of the day nobody likes somebody that wins all the time,” Sellers said. “So I feel like I’m kind of the black sheep going in, but it’s because we’ve had such an amazing year. And I’m OK with that. People get tired of seeing the same people win all the time.”
One thing’s for sure: There will be a different winner in this race than the last time it was run. Defending champion Josh Berry, who led all 200 laps in the 2019 feature, will miss the event as he fills in for the injured Michael Annett at Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas.
Berry has been tabbed to drive full-time in the Xfinity Series next season for JR Motorsports. While it’s impossible to know how much his Martinsville win helped lead to that opportunity, it certainly didn’t hurt.
“It really just sent us on this crazy trajectory of success,” Berry said in a phone interview. “We had the dominating win at Martinsville, and that led into 2020, where we were able to win the weekly series national championship for the late models. That led into further opportunities for me.
“So there’s no doubt that people pay attention to that. It’s a very prestigious race. There’s lots of drivers there that have been going there for a long time and have not won it. There’s a good chance it’ll change somebody’s life Saturday night.”
Sellers hopes he’s the one. He’s been dreaming about such a moment since he was a kid. His grandfather, Dudley Murphy, would let him tag along when he delivered the famous Jesse Jones hot dogs to the Martinsville Speedway concession stands on race weekends.
“He was the first employee of Jesse Jones and worked for them for years and years,” Sellers said. “Even after he retired, they left him a truck here in Danville so he could service Martinsville Speedway when it came time for the races.”
Sellers has his own day job that has brought him by the Henry County facility often. He works for his family’s construction business, and recently they’ve been building a regional jail just a few miles from the track.
“When I pass there every day thinking about bringing that clock home, it puts a little extra giddy-up in my step there, for sure,” he said. “I want that clock pretty bad.”
Getting it will require a great car — he’s had that all season — and prudent driving that includes saving the tires and brakes while staying out of trouble. Chances are it’ll require a little bit of luck, too.