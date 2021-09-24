McFarling: Sellers leads late model hopefuls at Martinsville

He’s never been better equipped to do so. The 37-year-old has won 21 times in 37 late model starts this season, claiming the track championships at both Dominion Raceway and South Boston Speedway.

On Friday, he was crowned the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion for the second time. His first title came 16 years ago, when he became the youngest ever to win it.

“We've had a phenomenal year, and at the end of the day nobody likes somebody that wins all the time,” Sellers said. “So I feel like I’m kind of the black sheep going in, but it’s because we’ve had such an amazing year. And I’m OK with that. People get tired of seeing the same people win all the time.”

One thing’s for sure: There will be a different winner in this race than the last time it was run. Defending champion Josh Berry, who led all 200 laps in the 2019 feature, will miss the event as he fills in for the injured Michael Annett at Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas.

Berry has been tabbed to drive full-time in the Xfinity Series next season for JR Motorsports. While it’s impossible to know how much his Martinsville win helped lead to that opportunity, it certainly didn’t hurt.