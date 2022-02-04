McFarling: Speed, psyche set Rail Yard Dawgs' Matt O'Dea soaring

Matt O’Dea never really knew he was faster than his peers as a kid.

He knew he was shorter. And smaller. Those things were obvious, and they kept O’Dea off the football field — “I would have gotten hurt,” he promises — or the basketball court and put him instead in hockey pads during his formative years in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park.

But then he hit a growth spurt just before his junior year of high school. His strides got longer, all while retaining their piston-pumping pace from before.

Just like that, he was a speedster. And has been one ever since.

“He’s a phenomenal skater,” Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner says of the 5-foot-11, 185-pound defenseman. “His open-ice speed is I think the best in the league, and it’s visible every night.”

It certainly was in January. O’Dea racked up seven goals for the Dawgs that month — including four in a single weekend — to give him a dozen overall this season.

That’s three times as many goals as O’Dea had his entire 2019-20 rookie campaign in Roanoke, when he played 41 games.

“I just see a lot of confidence,” says Dawgs forward Mac Jansen, who played with O’Dea in Columbus in 2020-21 when Roanoke was on a season-long COVID-19 pause. “Speed kills. There’s not a lot that can touch speed, and he has a lot of it.

“I think he’s finally starting to understand how crucial it is to his game. When he’s skating that fast, he’s pretty untouchable.”

This isn’t the first time O’Dea’s taken a huge year-to-year leap in his hockey career. After scoring five goals as a sophomore at Division III Wisconsin-Eau Claire, he erupted for 12 goals and 12 assists as a junior.

O’Dea credits part of that surge to switching his major from chemistry to psychology and embracing concepts espoused in the popular athletic-performance book “Mind Gym.”

“A lot of it is finding your own way to get your own confidence,” O’Dea said. “It’s kind of hard to tell a coach, ‘Hey, I need you to give me confidence.’ How do you really do that? It’s on yourself to find it. Obviously, that’s easier said than done, right? So, it’s just figuring that out.”

O’Dea also took note of the book’s teachings on optimal arousal. He tailors his pregame and intermission routines to maximize the vigor his has on the ice, which he’s found is limited to about a two-hour window.

“When I was younger, I’d use all my energy and we’d get to the third period and I’d just be sitting there like a puppy,” he said with a smile. “I’d just be exhausted, ready to go to bed.”

Enthusiasm typically isn’t a problem for O’Dea. On off days, he can be found outside playing whiffle ball or kickball with his teammates. He’s a huge fan of mixed martial arts and, while not a bettor himself, has earned a reputation as the expert to consult if anyone on the team wants to make a legal, short-term investment on a fight.

But it’s the speed that defines him on the ice. And it’s the speed that helped him transition from forward — a position he’d played all his life — to defenseman when he arrived in Roanoke after being cut by Fayetteville early in the 2019-20 season.

“There’s not many that can do it and be as effective as Matty O’Dea is,” Bremner said of the position switch. “He’s an all-in team guy. When he gets the opportunity to go back up front, he seems to have fun up there. But whenever needed, he’s more than capable and does a great job for us on the back end.”

This is family weekend for the Dawgs, and O’Dea has a large contingent in town. In addition to his girlfriend and her mom, he expects his mother, father and stepmother to be on hand at the Berglund Center on Saturday night when the Dawgs host first-place Knoxville.

They’ll see speed out there, of course. But they’ll also see an O’Dea who’s learned to optimize his performance with his own routine, which might vary from others in that dressing room.

“That’s what makes Brems so awesome,” O’Dea said. “He definitely understands that everybody’s body is completely different. You’ve got guys coming in with certain injuries that they might only be able to play over the weekend and then they have to take two days off, three days off to recover and then they’re right back to being normal.

“That’s a little bit different than getting pumped up for a game, but it kind of runs along the same lines of just understanding your players.”

THURSDAY’S GAME

Marksmen 3, Dawgs 2

Taylor Best’s goal late in the second period proved to be the difference as the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,401 at the Berglund Center.

CJ Stubbs scored twice for Roanoke (16-10-6), including a power-play goal midway through the third period that cut the deficit to one. The Dawgs outshot Fayetteville 12-3 in the final stanza but could not find the equalizer.

Shane Bednard and Taylor McCloy also scored for the Marksmen (22-10-1), who got 27 saves from Brent Moran. Austyn Roudebush made 26 saves for the Dawgs.

The teams were scheduled to face each other again on Friday night in Roanoke. The game was not over by press time.

