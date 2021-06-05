McFarling: Sun shines on Appy League openers

Around noon on Thursday, when the Appalachian League prepared to open its inaugural season as a wood-bat college circuit, rain was in the evening forecast for all five cities slated to host a game that night.

It rained at none of them.

The league can only hope that’s a harbinger of clear skies to come, as Otterbots replace Braves in Danville, Royals gave way to Sox Puppets in Burlington and Calfee Park waves goodbye to the Yankees while welcoming the River Turtles.

Turtle season began in the New River Valley on Saturday night, when Pulaski opened its 28-game home slate with a weekend series against the Princeton WhistlePigs. But with the NCAA baseball regionals also raging at the same time, the players who take the field now might not be the same as the ones who do in a few weeks.

“There’s going to be some fluidity to the rosters as we go throughout the summer,” said USA Baseball CEO Paul Seiler, whose organization helps select the rising college freshmen and sophomores who compete the Appy League. “We had more demand than roster spots to play in this league, so we’re going to do our best to give everyone an opportunity.”