McFarling: Sun shines on Appy League openers

Around noon on Thursday, when the Appalachian League prepared to open its inaugural season as a wood-bat college circuit, rain was in the evening forecast for all five cities slated to host a game that night.
It rained at none of them.
The league can only hope that’s a harbinger of clear skies to come, as Otterbots replace Braves in Danville, Royals gave way to Sox Puppets in Burlington and Calfee Park waves goodbye to the Yankees while welcoming the River Turtles.
Turtle season began in the New River Valley on Saturday night, when Pulaski opened its 28-game home slate with a weekend series against the Princeton WhistlePigs. But with the NCAA baseball regionals also raging at the same time, the players who take the field now might not be the same as the ones who do in a few weeks.
“There’s going to be some fluidity to the rosters as we go throughout the summer,” said USA Baseball CEO Paul Seiler, whose organization helps select the rising college freshmen and sophomores who compete the Appy League. “We had more demand than roster spots to play in this league, so we’re going to do our best to give everyone an opportunity.”
The Danville Otterbots announced a crowd of 1,232 for their Thursday opener, in which they defeated Pulaski 13-1. Danville averaged 1,054 fans per game during the 2019 season, when they were affiliated with the Braves.
A delegation from MLB and USA Baseball is visiting all 10 Appalachian League cities this opening week to get a feel for the communities and continue to promote the fledgling circuit.
“We believe we have built a model for baseball in this region that is sustainable for the long term, and that’s our intent,” said Dan Halem, deputy commissioner of baseball administration for MLB. “We are confident that the best college players in the United States will play in this league. So when we say that the road to the major leagues will pass through the Appy League, that’s going to be a fact.”
A vocal goodbye?
Bad news for Virginia Tech basketball fans: Duke won’t be coming to Cassell Coliseum this season. But the good news is that John Paul Jones Arena will get a visit from Coach K, giving Virginia fans one last chance to boo him.
I’m kidding. Kind of.
Mike Krzyzewski’s announcement that he would be retiring after the 2021-22 season prompted the predictable response throughout the sports world. The winningest coach in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history has received worthy tributes in print and over the airwaves — a celebration that will continue until his final game.
But let’s not forget how non-Duke fans feel about Duke. When you achieve unprecedented success like Krzyzewski has, you breed as much resentment as respect. That doesn’t magically disappear when the end is declared.
So there will be some going-away jeers in enemy lairs, and that is OK. But here’s guessing that Coach K’s last visit to JPJ will be like those handshake lines at the end of a playoff hockey series:
The battle is over, and respect ultimately wins the day.
