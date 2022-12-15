McFarling: Surging Dawgs drawing a crowd

Last Saturday night provided plenty of opportunities to feel local pride at the Berglund Center.

Maybe it surged after one of the five goals scored by Roanoke. Or when the stuffed teddy bears started cascading from the stands. Or when the home team killed off a penalty.

At all of those moments, a season-high crowd of 5,438 reached full roar. And Rail Yard Dawgs captain Mac Jansen made a point to savor it.

“It’s truly amazing,” Jansen said. “There were even guys on Birmingham saying, ‘Wow, this is so cool. It’s loud in here.’ That’s just cool to see.”

What’s not to love? The Berglund Center's packed, the goalie is playing out of his mind, the stars are scoring, the team is surging.

Winners of five straight entering Friday's trip to Macon, the Dawgs (10-4-2) are roaring into the holiday season in 2022-23 — a welcome change from the scrap-and-claw position they had put themselves in at this time last year.

“It’s huge,” Roanoke coach Dan Bremner said of the fast start. “I feel like most of the time last year when we got ourselves into trouble, a lot of it was self-inflicted. It’s been great to see the discipline and the buy-in to team success, to the two points. You can see it in their eyes. You can see it in the way they’re playing.”

Last season, the Dawgs didn’t earn their first win until their seventh game. They had similar struggles out of the gates in 2019-20 (the 2020-21 season was canceled due to COVID-19), opening 1-8-2.

“You look back to last year, and we honestly weren’t playing bad at the start of the season,” Jansen said. “We just weren’t getting those bounces, and that does come with doing the right things, doing the simple things, and then you kind of earn those bounces.

“I think the difference this year is we have no quit. We have games we go down by a goal and we get that next goal, and that fires us right back up. We’re starting to understand more and more now that it’s not about the other team we’re playing. It’s all about us.”

Jansen (17 points), Travis Broughman (16) and Nick Ford (16) lead a balanced offense that has six double-digit scorers. Meanwhile, goaltender Austyn Roudebush leads the SPHL with a 1.91 goals against average.

“He’s got a lot of confidence,” veteran winger CJ Stubbs said of Roudebush. “You can tell. I think he knows that we have a lot of confidence in him, too. He worked hard this summer, and it’s definitely showing.”

What else is showing? A surge in fan interest in this team.

The Dawgs are averaging 4,362 fans through seven home games, which ranks second to Huntsville (5,112) in the 11-team league. A franchise that enjoyed small-but-steady attendance growth in its first six years is averaging nearly 1,000 more fans per night than it did last season (3,393).

According to team president Mickey Gray, Saturday’s crowd was between 1,600-1,800 larger than any previous Teddy Bear Toss Night the team has held. He credits last spring’s run to the President’s Cup Final, strong efforts by his ticketing staff and the team’s early on-ice success for the spike.

“Being able to go to the championship last year, I think a lot of people that never would have come to a game before were like, ‘Oh, it’s the championship. I’ve got to check this out,’” Gray said. “They came in and saw this is really fun, this is really entertaining. These guys play their hearts out. And we might have opened ourselves up to another 1,000 or 2,000 people that never would have thought to come. It’s been great to ride that.”

The Dawgs won’t play at home again until Dec. 23. The way they’re playing, it’s possible they could match their franchise’s best winning streak (eight games) before they get back.

Roanoke enters Friday in a tied third place, only four points behind league-leading Peoria. Still, the teams in seventh to ninth places are just four points behind the Dawgs.

“Obviously, you want to be at the top and get that home-ice advantage,” Jansen said. “But right now, we’re just kind of focusing on the task at hand. It’s a very, very tight spot between the top and the bottom right now.

“One weekend you can be on the top, and if you don’t play your game, that same weekend you can be on the bottom. We’re just focused on going in Friday and getting those two points.”