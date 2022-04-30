McFarling: Team, fans go all in on 'Dirty Dawgs'

The T-shirts sold out in 35 minutes.

If there had been any question of whether the nickname “Dirty Dawgs” had staying power for Roanoke’s pro hockey team beyond the series that spawned it, this past week’s merch frenzy gave the answer.

“I was only going to buy about a hundred, and at the last second I’m like, ‘I’d better double it up just in case,’” team president Mickey Gray said of the T-shirts, which feature a simple blue and gold design with the words “Nothin’ but a bunch of Dirty Dawgs” on them. “And then they were gone. We did another order that people have been buying through the week.”

Expect to see those shirts scattered through the Berglund Center crowd on Monday night, when the Dawgs return home for Game 3 of the President’s Cup Final. Peoria leads the best-of-five series two games to none.

What was intended as an insult has become a source of pride for the team and its fan base. Roanoke appropriated the nickname after Knoxville coach Jeff Carr gave an unflinching interview to a local television station before Game 1 of his team’s first-round series against the Dawgs.

“I mean, they’re a dirty hockey team, point-blank,” Carr said of the Dawgs. “They play a hard, aggressive-style game. There’s blood on the ice every time we play them. They hit us after the whistle. They hit us after goals. They’re an undisciplined, dirty hockey team.”

The sound bite spread quickly on social media, and the Dawgs have played a cut-up version of it during home games to the delight of the crowd.

“Thanks to Jeff Carr — we appreciate it!” Dawgs captain Travis Armstrong said with a smile. “That’s kind of been our swagger and our theme for the first couple series. We ran with that in the locker room. I didn’t know they were going to be making shirts, but I’m glad they did. That’s a lucrative decision that they made.”

While trash talk between players and fans is commonplace in minor league hockey, such overt bulletin board material is rare to see from a head coach — particularly before a series even begins.

“That’s the first time I’ve been on a team that’s been publicly called out before that I can remember,” Armstrong said. “To be publicly called out by a head coach, it definitely put some fuel in our fire. We wanted to prove him wrong.”

The Dawgs ousted Knoxville in three games before sweeping Huntsville in the semifinals. Even when they’ve played clean games with minimal penalty minutes, they’ve enjoyed drawing upon the moniker.

“It has a good ring to it,” goaltender Austyn Roudebush said. “We kind of went along with it, and I think that’s a name that will remain for years on end.

“I’m one of those guys that really embraces the boos and the hatred towards the team. I love every bit of it. I think it’s awesome. The team’s getting noticed. It’s like, “Okay, yeah, you’re talking bad about us. But hey, our name’s coming out of your mouth.’”

Coach Dan Bremner downplayed Carr’s comments publicly. While he encourages his team to play physically — that was his style back in the day, too — he needs players to stay out of the penalty box if Roanoke is going to get back in this series.

The Dawgs surrendered a 2-0 lead in Game 1 on a pair of power-play goals by Peoria, which went on to win 3-2 on Thursday, The next night, the Rivermen scored twice on the power play in a 7-3 victory.

So while the Dawgs know they have to strike a balance between “dirty” and disciplined, those T-shirts sold out for a reason.

“It just kind of shows how fast spread it went, how quickly even the fans caught onto it,” Armstrong said. “We feed off the fans quite a bit, so when we see that they’re embracing it, we embrace it a little more ourselves.”

