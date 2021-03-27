McFarling: Time to come to grips with the new college sports reality

If college sports still exist in any recognizable form 30 years from now, our children and grandchildren will look upon this era — and particularly the era that came just before it — in wonder.

“You mean to tell me,” they’ll say, “there was a time that players couldn’t change schools without a penalty?”

By then, furious player movement every offseason will be as normal as free agency in baseball. Let’s not forget that before the mid-1970s, baseball players were governed by the reserve clause, which meant they could be reassigned, traded, sold or released solely at the team’s discretion. They couldn’t join another team unless they were given an unconditional release.

That seems draconian now, of course. Teams and fans have adapted to the reality that their favorite player probably won’t be with their club their entire careers. It’s just the way it is — and players are way better off because of it.

College sports are in the midst of their own Curt Flood-style reckoning now. Although the organization’s scheduled vote in January was delayed, the NCAA is expected to remove the requirement for one-time transfers to sit out a year when they change schools, likely before the start of next football season.