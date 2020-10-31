McFarling: To get to the 'ship, drivers must conquer 'The Clip'

Over the years, we’ve seen last-lap wrecks and unexpected winners. We’ve seen great drivers dominate, the racing surface come apart in the middle of an event, even a snow postponement.
But we’ve never seen anything quite like what Sunday promises to be at Martinsville Speedway.
As the calendar flips to November, only one driver is assured a spot in next week’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff finale in Phoenix. Seven others are looking to lock in their position — a recipe sure to make the final 100 laps of Sunday’s Xfinity 500 must-watch theater.
Martinsville has never hosted the final race in the Round of 8 before now.
“I think it’s a great place for it,” said Chase Elliott, who is tied with Alex Bowman for fifth in the standings, one spot below the cutline. “Who knows how the race will shape up? A lot of circumstances kind of lead to some of those big moments — timely cautions and things of that nature. So who knows?
“I certainly couldn’t tell you whether it’ll be fireworks or not. My goal is to be fast enough where you don’t allow fireworks. That’s the best way to deal with that.”
Joey Logano has assured himself passageway to the finale by virtue of his victory in Kansas. Kevin Harvick (42 points above the cutline), Denny Hamlin (+27) and Brad Keselowski (+25) enter Sunday in position to move on, with Bowman (-25), Elliott (-25), Martin Truex Jr. (-36) and Kurt Busch (-81) seeking to disrupt the status quo.
A victory, of course, would automatically transfer any of those drivers into the final four. In Busch’s case, it’s the only option.
For Truex, who’s won the past two races at Martinsville, advancing in any fashion outside of a victory seems unlikely.
“It’s definitely going to ramp things up a bit, especially when you come down to the end,” Truex said. “With guys in the situation like I’m in, it has potential to get pretty crazy. It’s really hard to prepare for those things. You’ve just got to go race, live in the moment and try to make the best decisions possible.”
In four of the past five seasons, the four drivers above the cutline heading into the last Round of 8 race have stayed there after the checkered flag. The lone exception was last year, when Hamlin came in ranked fifth and left as the race winner in Phoenix, ousting Logano from the Homestead finale.
Bowman is preaching patience on one of the circuit’s most demanding tracks. He has only two top-10 finishes in nine starts at Martinsville, but one of them came in June (career-best sixth).
“I don’t necessarily think there’s a ‘be more aggressive and you’re magically going to transfer through the playoffs’ scenario for us,” Bowman said. “If we’re running second on the last lap and I can get to the leader, yeah, they’re going to get moved.
“But you can’t move 15 guys to get to the leader. You have to put yourself in that position to begin with. So we’ll be aggressive when it counts and for the right reasons.”
Crew chiefs will keep an eye on the live playoff standings and adjust strategy accordingly. But for the drivers, there’s really only one car to focus on: their own.
“I don’t want to play defense,” Keselowski said. “I just want to go out there and play offense. I’m confident that we’ve got the capabilities as a team to do just that.
“I plan on making it miserable for everyone,” he added with a smile. “I’m an opportunist.”
