McFarling: To get to the 'ship, drivers must conquer 'The Clip'

A victory, of course, would automatically transfer any of those drivers into the final four. In Busch’s case, it’s the only option.

For Truex, who’s won the past two races at Martinsville, advancing in any fashion outside of a victory seems unlikely.

“It’s definitely going to ramp things up a bit, especially when you come down to the end,” Truex said. “With guys in the situation like I’m in, it has potential to get pretty crazy. It’s really hard to prepare for those things. You’ve just got to go race, live in the moment and try to make the best decisions possible.”

In four of the past five seasons, the four drivers above the cutline heading into the last Round of 8 race have stayed there after the checkered flag. The lone exception was last year, when Hamlin came in ranked fifth and left as the race winner in Phoenix, ousting Logano from the Homestead finale.

Bowman is preaching patience on one of the circuit’s most demanding tracks. He has only two top-10 finishes in nine starts at Martinsville, but one of them came in June (career-best sixth).