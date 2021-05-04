McFarling: Triple-digit heat, prized shortstops to visit Salem

The Salem Red Sox were scheduled to open their season on Tuesday night with the first of six games against the Delmarva Shorebirds in Salisbury, Maryland.

But get this: The Shorebirds won’t visit the Roanoke Valley until Aug. 24.

That’s one of many quirks to this year’s schedule, which features exclusively six-game series to cut down on travel. Here’s another oddity: Even though the Sox are now in a 12-team league called the Low-A East, they’ll only face five different teams in Salem.

Most fans probably don’t care much who the opponent is. Many come to the ballpark just to enjoy some sunshine, have a cold one and socialize with friends while cheering on the home team. Those are all perfectly good reasons to attend a game, especially considering that we couldn’t do any of that last year.

But it also can be fun to check out the talent on the opposing teams. In that spirit, here are the top prospects who’ve been assigned to each team that will visit Salem this season:

LYNCHBURG HILLCATS (May 11-16, June 22-27, Aug. 3-8)

Big league affiliate: Cleveland Indians

Top prospect: RHP Daniel Espino