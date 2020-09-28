McFarling: Who are you callin’ old?

He’s a bald man with a bushy black beard and the look of a grizzled night club bouncer who’s broken up his share of fights.
He’s got a college football resume that few can match — three schools spanning seven years, including a pair of Power Five stops — but Virginia Tech defensive end Justus Reed would like to make one thing clear.
“I’m only 24,” he said with a smile. “I’m old, but everybody thinks I’m, like, 30. I’m not 30.”
But he is an asset. We saw it very quickly on Saturday night, in the Hokies’ 45-24 victory over N.C. State.
Reed made the tackle on the Wolfpack’s first snap from scrimmage. Just three plays into his Tech tenure, Reed knifed his way between N.C. State’s right guard and tackle and drove the quarterback hard into the ground, forcing a punt.
“I think you can tell the respect the team has for him when he does make a play,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “He’s got a grown-up body. He’s a grown man out there. And he’s really endeared himself to the coaching staff and these players, and it’s a guy we’re rooting for. And I think he provides not just pass rush, but a big, stout body at the point of attack.”
Reed finished his Tech debut with five tackles and two sacks — a third of Tech’s total. He had 12.5 sacks last year as a redshirt junior at Youngstown State.
Tech was rushing just three down linemen when Reed got his first sack. If the Hokies can continue to get that kind of pressure with those kinds of numbers, it will be a big change from the recent past.
That was one of the many reasons the coaching staff targeted the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Reed as a grad transfer this past offseason.
“He’s got game experience, first of all,” Fuente said Monday. “There are not a lot of substitutes for experience. But also, he’s a big, strong, powerful person. He plays hard and he enjoys the game and he’s a smart player. Good things happen to people that play really hard.
“In his opportunities in the game, he was playing hard. He’s just kind of got the package of a guy that has talent but is maximizing his talent to be the best player he can be.”
Reed, who went to high school in Clearwater, Florida, spent the first three years of his college career at the University of Florida. That included two redshirt years — one for an injury.
Following his transfer to Youngstown State in 2017, he missed another season to injury. According to NBC Sports, Reed became just the fifth player since 2000 to be granted a seventh year of eligibility.
Because of the pandemic, this year will not count against any player’s eligibility. Theoretically, then, Reed could become the first eight-year college football player if he returned next year.
“Yeah, it’s a weird situation,” Reed said. “It’s a blessing to have, just in case anything happens. I’m just kind of doing what I’ve got to do this year and will evaluate at the end of the season.
“More than half a decade of playing in college is kind of crazy.”
His experience shows in practice, where Fuente said Reed consistently wins battles against Tech’s tight ends who try to run block him.
Reed is part of a strong stable of transfers who made a positive impression on Saturday night, including quarterback Braxton Burmeister and running backs Khalil Herbert and Raheem Blackshear.
“I don’t know that anybody’s brought in higher-character, better kids and added more to their locker room than we have,” Fuente said of the transfer portal.
“Certainly we talk about how they produce on the field, but I’m talking about high-end individuals that are leaders that are doing more than just contributing on the field for our program.”
Reed already has matched his single-season high in sacks from his Florida days.
Was it the ideal start for him?
“You could say that, but I just wanted to come here and win,” Reed said. “We have a really good team. Whatever comes with that, it’s a blessing.”
Spoken like a 24-year-old who’s been around awhile.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!