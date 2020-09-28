McFarling: Who are you callin’ old?

Tech was rushing just three down linemen when Reed got his first sack. If the Hokies can continue to get that kind of pressure with those kinds of numbers, it will be a big change from the recent past.

That was one of the many reasons the coaching staff targeted the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Reed as a grad transfer this past offseason.

“He’s got game experience, first of all,” Fuente said Monday. “There are not a lot of substitutes for experience. But also, he’s a big, strong, powerful person. He plays hard and he enjoys the game and he’s a smart player. Good things happen to people that play really hard.

“In his opportunities in the game, he was playing hard. He’s just kind of got the package of a guy that has talent but is maximizing his talent to be the best player he can be.”

Reed, who went to high school in Clearwater, Florida, spent the first three years of his college career at the University of Florida. That included two redshirt years — one for an injury.

Following his transfer to Youngstown State in 2017, he missed another season to injury. According to NBC Sports, Reed became just the fifth player since 2000 to be granted a seventh year of eligibility.