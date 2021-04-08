McFarling: With fledgling NASCAR team, Wallace puts progress in focus

“Yeah,” he said with a chuckle. “That one would go in the living room, for sure.”

Wallace, now in his fourth full Cup season, has yet to experience that sensation in the series. But in his first year with the upstart 23XI team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, he feels he’s getting closer every week.

“It’s been good,” he said of his progress with the team. “I think with the way that everything’s gone on and how fast it came together, the only thing we can do is keep grinding, and everything’s going to happen. We’ve shown some really good speed at times throughout a handful of races already, and we’re only seven races in. We have a lot of potential.”

Wallace showed that two weeks ago at the Food City Dirt Race in Bristol, even if his finishing position (27th) wouldn’t suggest it. He placed inside the top 10 in each of the first two stages of that race before a cut tire ruined his day.

Hamlin tweeted to Wallace after the race: “Proud of you guys. Taken big steps over the last month. Keep digging. Stay patient.”

Wallace said the feedback from Hamlin and Jordan doesn’t go much deeper than that right now. His average finish through seven races this season is 21.7, but they trust him and his team to continue to improve.