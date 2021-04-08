McFarling: With fledgling NASCAR team, Wallace puts progress in focus

Bubba Wallace’s Instagram account has nearly half a million followers. This make sense, of course. Young, adventurous, outspoken, fearless, popular — the NASCAR driver has a lot to offer his social media acolytes.
But he has another Instagram account, too. And even though it has fewer than 10,000 followers, it might have more appeal to some than his flagship account.
It’s the one he devotes to his amateur photography.
“I’ve been shooting a pretty long time, man,” Wallace said in an interview this week with The Roanoke Times. “I’ve had a camera since 2011 or 2010. Back then, I was really heavy on it, then I’ll take a break. It’s one of those hobbies where you’ll get burned out on it a little bit, but I’ve been trying to do it a lot more these last few years, just getting out and shooting whatever it is.”
This includes recent artistic shots of his dog, his girlfriend and some of the natural wonders he’s visited, such as Horseshoe Bend in Arizona and Mount Baldy in California.
In the living room of his home, Wallace has a framed long-exposure photo of a sunset that he took during a visit to the Turks and Caicos Islands. He’s pretty proud of that black-and-white stunner, but it could use some company.
Perhaps by a shot of him standing in Victory Lane?
“Yeah,” he said with a chuckle. “That one would go in the living room, for sure.”
Wallace, now in his fourth full Cup season, has yet to experience that sensation in the series. But in his first year with the upstart 23XI team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, he feels he’s getting closer every week.
“It’s been good,” he said of his progress with the team. “I think with the way that everything’s gone on and how fast it came together, the only thing we can do is keep grinding, and everything’s going to happen. We’ve shown some really good speed at times throughout a handful of races already, and we’re only seven races in. We have a lot of potential.”
Wallace showed that two weeks ago at the Food City Dirt Race in Bristol, even if his finishing position (27th) wouldn’t suggest it. He placed inside the top 10 in each of the first two stages of that race before a cut tire ruined his day.
Hamlin tweeted to Wallace after the race: “Proud of you guys. Taken big steps over the last month. Keep digging. Stay patient.”
Wallace said the feedback from Hamlin and Jordan doesn’t go much deeper than that right now. His average finish through seven races this season is 21.7, but they trust him and his team to continue to improve.
“All in all, internally we knew that we had put together a really good race and the results are going to come,” Wallace said. “We’re going to get knocked down; we’ve got to keep getting back up.”
Which brings us to Saturday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, which Wallace has described as his favorite track. It’s where he earned his first truck victory in 2013, becoming the first Black driver to take the checkered flag in one of NASCAR’s top three national series since 1963.
It’s also where, during the height of the George Floyd protests last summer, he drove to an 11th place finish in a Black Lives Matter livery.
“It just brings me back to a comfortable mindset, a comfortable feeling,” he said of visiting Martinsville. “You know what to expect and what you want out of the racecars. It just brings you back to Victory Lane.
“Knowing that you could get the job down there in the truck and having the races that we’ve had previously over the last three years, plus knowing where our team’s at now that we can do some really good things, I’m excited about it.”
And even if that first win doesn’t come this week, let’s just say that Wallace can picture it happening in the not-too-distant future.
“It’s progressing, and that’s the biggest thing that we want to do is just continue to progress,” he said of his fledgling team. “We know the struggles that we’re going to face. Some may be within our own power and some are just dumb luck, but we just continue to go on, don’t change up anything, just trust the process, and it’ll be just fine.”
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.