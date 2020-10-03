McFarling: With Spackle and glue, Virginia Tech gets win No. 2

DURHAM, N.C. — Here, straight from the team’s official website, is the complete biography for Virginia Tech walk-on safety Tyler Matheny heading into Saturday’s game at Duke:
2019: Saw reserve duty vs. Old Dominion (9/14).
2018: Redshirted.
That’s it.
You want the image of 2020 football? There it was on Saturday, Matheny roaming the Virginia Tech secondary in the Hokies’ 38-31 victory over Duke, white towel dangling out of the back of his maroon pants.
He was surrounded by other new guys, young guys, inexperienced guys — all of them thrust into starting action because of COVID-19.
Last week’s victory over North Carolina State, decisive and clean despite 23 player absences, might have given the illusion that the Hokies could exhale a bit.
They couldn’t. This week was harder than even that one was.
The Hokies were missing 21 players against Duke. That included all four of their top cornerbacks — Jermaine Waller, Armani Chatman, Brion Murray and Devin Taylor — and their starting free safety, fifth-year senior Divine Deablo.
“I can’t put into words how difficult what we’ve been dealing with is,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said.
He didn’t need to. It was out there on the field for all to see — true freshmen Dorian Strong and Keonta Jenkins out there serving as the last line of defense alongside Matheny.
That’s what made this more challenging than last week, when only three of Tech’s 23 missing players were actually on the two-deep roster. And even though starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was among the absent last week, the Hokies have plenty of depth at that position.
“You have a little bit more control over it on offense,” Fuente said. “What really scares you is on the defensive side of the ball, when your numbers start to get low at a particular position. There’s no punting on defense. You can’t escape it. You can’t get off the field.”
Except they did. Remarkably, for quite some time, they did.
Particularly in the first half, when Tech’s offense was struggling to get going, this patchwork secondary held up. Duke gained just 91 yards in the first two quarters, as Tech went to the locker room with a 10-7 lead.
The second half — and a big chunk of this result — belonged to running back Khalil Herbert (208 rushing yards, two touchdowns), but his heroics might not have mattered had the defense gotten trampled early in the game.
“First drive was a little nerve-wracking,” said Matheny, a 6-1, 209-pounder out of Lake Braddock Secondary School in Northern Virginia. “I was trying to get into the flow of the game and get my nerves under control, but after that it was just even keel … Next play, next play, next play.”
One stands out. Midway through the first quarter, Matheny picked off a tipped pass, setting up Tech’s game-tying touchdown. The Hokies would never trail again.
Matheny finished as the team’s third-leading tackler with seven, including two for loss.
“What a great kid,” Fuente said. “All he does is work his tail off and do everything you ask him to do. He’s been repping for some time there into the boundary. When his time came, he met the challenge. It’s a fantastic story, quite honestly.”
And there could be more to come. The coronavirus has made its way through much of Tech’s roster already, but the Hokies know they can’t relax.
The last-minute changes seem endless. The scrambling continues. New defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton still hasn’t been with the team during either of its victories.
“Our kids continue to believe in the cause, control what they can control, and at least through two weeks have performed well enough to earn a victory,” Fuente said. “And even if we hadn’t won, I’d be proud of them, the way they’ve gone about their business.”
No, Matheny never envisioned his first collegiate start would look quite like this. Safe to assume the same for Strong and Jenkins.
“It was unreal, to be honest,” Matheny said. “It was kind of like a dream of mine to be in this position, and now it’s here.
“Our coaches had us really well prepared. It was ‘next man up’ from the start. There was no batting an eye, no worries or nothing. Our coaches had us prepared and we were ready to play.”
It’s the only way to do it in 2020.
