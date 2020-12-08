 Skip to main content
Michigan State-Virginia game postponed because of COVID-19
Michigan State-Virginia game postponed because of COVID-19

uva

Virginia coach Tony Bennett directs his team at John Paul Jones Arena this season.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Virginia announced late Tuesday night that Wednesday night's nationally televised home showdown with fourth-ranked Michigan State has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the UVa program.

It was the third Big Ten-ACC Challenge game to be postponed this week. Louisville and North Carolina State also had to postpone Challenge games because of COVID-19 issues in those programs.

A fourth ACC team, Wake Forest, is also dealing with COVID-19 issues. But Wake was not scheduled to play in this week's Challenge.

The status of 18th-ranked UVa's game Sunday against visiting William and Mary has yet to be determined.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

