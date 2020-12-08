Michigan State-Virginia game postponed because of COVID-19

Virginia announced late Tuesday night that Wednesday night's nationally televised home showdown with fourth-ranked Michigan State has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the UVa program.

It was the third Big Ten-ACC Challenge game to be postponed this week. Louisville and North Carolina State also had to postpone Challenge games because of COVID-19 issues in those programs.

A fourth ACC team, Wake Forest, is also dealing with COVID-19 issues. But Wake was not scheduled to play in this week's Challenge.

The status of 18th-ranked UVa's game Sunday against visiting William and Mary has yet to be determined.

