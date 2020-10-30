NASCAR analyst Jeff Burton of NBC looking forward to Martinsville races

"Even though I did that, on a caution, he beat me off pit road. But he jumped the restart. And he had been jumping the restart all day, and NASCAR kept warning him. … That time, they said, 'OK, enough's enough,' and they penalized him. And that put me in front of him."

He was the runner-up at Martinsville's spring 1999 and spring 2000 races.

"I'm kind of disappointed I only got one [Cup] win there," he said.

He also drove in 13 Xfinity races at Martinsville, winning the fall 1990 race.

So he knows what it takes to win at the paper clip.

"[As] a driver, you have a lot of things you can control at Martinsville that you can't control at other places — managing your tires, … getting aggressive when it's the right time, checking your emotions," Burton said.

"You're going to get hit from behind. You're going to get run into the door. You're going to have things happen. You've got to let them go.

"It's just so in-your-face kind of racing that you can't let your emotions get the better of you because the next thing you know you're mad, and then you start making poor decisions."

Saturday will mark the first Xfinity race at Martinsville in 14 years.