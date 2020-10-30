NASCAR analyst Jeff Burton of NBC looking forward to Martinsville races

NBC analyst Jeff Burton is looking forward to this weekend's NASCAR races — and not just because Martinsville Speedway is one of his favorite racetracks.
This weekend's action at Martinsville will feature the penultimate races of both the Xfinity and Cup seasons. The Xfinity playoff field will be cut from eight to four at the end of Saturday's race, while the Cup playoff field will be sliced from eight to four at the end of Sunday's race.
"This weekend is going to be special," Burton said Friday in a phone interview from his North Carolina home. "This weekend at Martinsville, we're going to see just incredible racing.
"The playoffs have created these situations for drivers and teams that have been step-up moments … where you can step up and make something happen and win a championship. And that starts this weekend. When you look at the playoff grid, it's crazy. Anything can happen."
The former driver will be a commentator for NBC's coverage of both Saturday's race and Sunday's race. He will be joined on the telecasts by play-by-play announcer Rick Allen and fellow analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte.
This will be just the third straight weekend that the quartet will broadcast from booths at the racetrack itself. The four did not do that during most of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. They will still stay out of the infield and garage areas, though.
Burton, 53, is a South Boston native who grew up attending races at Martinsville Speedway.
"As a fan, as a competitor, as a commentator, it's just been a big part of my life," Burton said of that racetrack.
Burton was 18 years old when he made his Martinsville debut in 1985 in the first Late Model race to be held at that racetrack.
"I was working on my Late Model in my little bitty shop behind my parents' house, was listening to the Martinsville Cup race, and they announced there was going to be a Late Model stock car race," he said. "I could not believe that I was going to have a chance to race at Martinsville.
"That track's meant a lot to me — an hour and 10 minutes from where I grew up.
"Every time I go there, I get so excited. I love that place. That and Darlington are my two favorite racetracks."
Burton drove in 39 Cup races at Martinsville.
"It's the kind of racing that we need in NASCAR. We need more real short tracks, something that's a half-mile," he said. "The quality of racing there is what we need."
Burton won the fall 1997 Cup race at Martinsville.
"I remember it like it was yesterday," Burton said. "I passed Rusty Wallace on the outside — that's something that nobody did. We had worked on a brake package; spent a lot of time and effort and energy on that. And late in the race, my brakes were great and … I passed him on the outside and got by him.
"Even though I did that, on a caution, he beat me off pit road. But he jumped the restart. And he had been jumping the restart all day, and NASCAR kept warning him. … That time, they said, 'OK, enough's enough,' and they penalized him. And that put me in front of him."
He was the runner-up at Martinsville's spring 1999 and spring 2000 races.
"I'm kind of disappointed I only got one [Cup] win there," he said.
He also drove in 13 Xfinity races at Martinsville, winning the fall 1990 race.
So he knows what it takes to win at the paper clip.
"[As] a driver, you have a lot of things you can control at Martinsville that you can't control at other places — managing your tires, … getting aggressive when it's the right time, checking your emotions," Burton said.
"You're going to get hit from behind. You're going to get run into the door. You're going to have things happen. You've got to let them go.
"It's just so in-your-face kind of racing that you can't let your emotions get the better of you because the next thing you know you're mad, and then you start making poor decisions."
Saturday will mark the first Xfinity race at Martinsville in 14 years.
Burton won 21 times on the Cup Series during his career and 27 more times on what is now the Xfinity Series. He moved into the broadcast booth in 2015.
The Cup season will conclude at Phoenix on Nov. 8. Only four of the drivers in the current round of eight will get to contend for the series title at Phoenix.
Joey Logano has already locked up a spot, while Kevin Harvick is a safe bet to advance on points. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski are also currently above the points cutoff line, with Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch the four playoff drivers below the cut line.
Burton said Sunday's winner will probably be one of those eight drivers.
If one of the round-of-eight drivers other than Logano wins Sunday, he will lock up a spot in the "Championship 4." Otherwise, the three spots alongside Logano will be decided by points.
"You always think about Hamlin when you go to Martinsville, but they ran really bad in the spring," Burton said. "Shockingly bad.
"The Penske cars have been really good at Martinsville lately. Chase Elliott's been really good at Martinsville."
Burton expects Harvick and Hamlin to join Logano in the "Championship 4," with the final spot coming down to Keselowski or Truex.
Burton expects Truex, who has won the last two Martinsville races, to be aggressive if needed on Sunday.
"Truex knows he has to win," Burton said. "Martin a few years ago was on the wrong side of some [Martinsville] physicality with Joey Logano, and Joey won that race and went and advanced through the playoffs and then won that championship that year. If you're Martin Truex Jr., that's in your head."
