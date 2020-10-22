New operations, offerings coming to Motor Mile Speedway

Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway is getting an operations makeover, which will mean expanded entertainment offerings for fans in 2021.
On Thursday, the track near Radford announced a multiyear agreement with the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience in which the latter organization will assume control of venue operations.
Track owner David Hagan said in a phone interview that the five-year lease with a five-year renewal has been in the works since January. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the entire 2020 racing schedule, but they were still able to broker the deal with RWRE president and CEO Mark Ebert.
“I think he’s in a position to bring new life to it,” said Hagan, who also co-owns Calfee Park. “Obviously, for the last four or five years, we’ve been very focused on baseball, and I just think it’s a really good opportunity. It will allow the speedway to stay open.
“Quite honestly, I think he’ll do a much better job with it than we’ve done.”
RWRE is the largest racing school in the country, offering NASCAR-style driving experiences at more than 80 tracks in North America. Fans take a class that lasts between 45 minutes and an hour before turning laps behind the wheel of a late model car.
Through the Pure Speed Drag Racing Experience, fans also can drive a dragster down the strip.
The track will continue to feature a full schedule of NASCAR-sanctioned late model stock car races as well as drag racing, with the season tentatively scheduled to start in April. Ebert said his group plans to add go-kart racing for families, as well.
“Everything you’ve come to expect, plus hopefully more,” Ebert said. “We think we have some new and exciting ideas for concessions to make sure that that serves people in a more prompt manner. That was one of the things that we’ve heard some people that we really want to work on, getting concessions up to speed.
“Everyone should expect monster trucks to come back, Tour of Destruction to come back, Friday Night Fury to stay but with expanded bracket racing on the drag strip – considerably expanded bracket racing over what they’ve had in the past. I also think you’ll see many more high-dollar purse races on the drag strip that weren’t there in the past.”
Track ownership will continue stay involved, helping facilitate sponsorship for the events, but the RWRE will handle day-to-day operations.
“The thing that I think that he brings to the table is the fact that he will have Rusty Wallace and Kenny Wallace, and he’ll have the NASCAR community,” Hagan said. “And he really, really believes in drag racing, so he wants to do a lot more drag races than we ever did up there.”
Motor Mile Speedway has showcased grassroots NASCAR racing since 1988 and has been the home track of two NASCAR Weekly Series national champions: Philip Morris (2006, ’08 and ’09) and Lee Pulliam (2012, ’13 and ’15).
Drag racing began at the venue in 2004. Hagan’s son, Matt, got his start there before blossoming into a two-time NHRA Funny Car world champion.
“Because of my position here, I’ve probably been to 90% of the short tracks in North America,” Ebert said. “I don’t think I can list on one hand the number of grass roots facilities that are nicer than Motor Mile. It is just an absolute gem, and we are really excited to have the opportunity to run it.”
