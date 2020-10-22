New operations, offerings coming to Motor Mile Speedway

The track will continue to feature a full schedule of NASCAR-sanctioned late model stock car races as well as drag racing, with the season tentatively scheduled to start in April. Ebert said his group plans to add go-kart racing for families, as well.

“Everything you’ve come to expect, plus hopefully more,” Ebert said. “We think we have some new and exciting ideas for concessions to make sure that that serves people in a more prompt manner. That was one of the things that we’ve heard some people that we really want to work on, getting concessions up to speed.

“Everyone should expect monster trucks to come back, Tour of Destruction to come back, Friday Night Fury to stay but with expanded bracket racing on the drag strip – considerably expanded bracket racing over what they’ve had in the past. I also think you’ll see many more high-dollar purse races on the drag strip that weren’t there in the past.”

Track ownership will continue stay involved, helping facilitate sponsorship for the events, but the RWRE will handle day-to-day operations.