No. 16 Virginia Tech comes through in 'winning time' to beat VMI

BLACKSBURG — With eight minutes to go, the VMI basketball team led nationally ranked Virginia Tech.
But the Hokies won the game.
No. 16 Virginia Tech overcame a woeful shooting night to beat the Keydets 64-57 on Thursday at Cassell Coliseum.
"This game will pay dividends for us," Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young said. "VMI fought and scrapped and they had me turned inside out, as they did a year ago [in Tech's 64-55 win].
"We got great shot after great shot and again couldn't get anything down. … It affected our defense a little bit in the second half.
"But hey, listen, last time I checked it's about winning the game. We did that. … A lot to build upon.
"I've been doing it a long time. There's going to be one or two of these nights that you don't play your best basketball. And anytime I have one of these and I'll leave the building with a win, sign me up."
Tech forward Justyn Mutts said he loved how the Hokies (4-0) came together down the stretch.
"When it was winning time, I think our team really stepped up and did what we had to do as a unit," Mutts said.
The Hokies won despite shooting just 35% from the field.
"We were fighting and scrapping and really defending pretty well for the most part," VMI coach Dan Earl said.
The Hokies shot only 14.8% (4 of 27) from 3-point range against VMI's matchup zone defense.
"I was scared as hell," Young said. "Doggone, it was like we were shooting at a dime up there instead of a rim."
Tech center Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Mutts had 10 points and nine rebounds.
"With Keve [and] Mutts' work around the basket, we've just got a better opportunity offensively to put it different places and pick on you in other ways [than with 3-pointers this year]," Young said.
The taller Hokies outrebounded VMI 48-30. Tech had 32 points in the paint and 20 second-chance points.
"Sometimes you're going to have nights like that where shots really aren't falling, and you've just go to rely on something else," Mutts said. "We did a good job attacking the paint, getting the ball inside and doing other things.
"This team is special and we don't have to just shoot 3s to be a good basketball team."
Tech was 18 of 27 from the free-throw line to VMI's 8 of 12.
"That was a huge difference," Earl said. "Their size wore us down and they were able to get to the line too many times."
Jake Stephens of VMI (2-2) made a free throw to extend his team's lead to 45-41 with 8:20 go to.
But the Hokies went on a 9-0 run to grab a 50-45 lead with 5:50 left. Tech led the rest of the way.
"They figured out how to win down the stretch," Earl said. "The game got down to maybe the last five, six minutes, and that's winning time. And they kind of turned it up a notch.
"We felt like we were right there and we've got to be able to be pull these games off. So if you're a competitor, that's the feeling you have to have. And yet at the same time, if we fight like we did tonight and scrap and claw and continue to get better, … I think we took a step in the right direction tonight."
Tech's Tyrece Radford had five points in the 9-0 run, including three free throws.
Radford finished with 13 points. He was just 3 of 10 from the field but was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.
"We saw that our shots [weren't] falling, so it's on to the next thing," Radford said. "Attack the cup, try to get fouls."
Wabissa Bede (11 points) and Mutts also scored for Tech in the 9-0 run.
Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds for VMI, which lost to Tech for the ninth straight time. Greg Parham added 12 points and Stephens had 11 points.
Earl, in his sixth season at VMI, fell to 0-11 against Young. Nine of those losses came when Young was the coach at Wofford, which is one of VMI's Southern Conference rivals.
"I'm always rooting for him when we're not playing him," Earl said. "I'm tired of losing games to him and have him say something nice afterwards.
"I hope we can figure out how to get over the hump and pull one of these games out."
VMI shot just 36.8% from the field and 29.2% (7 of 24) from 3-point range.
"They played some of our shooters tight," Earl said. "They also switched a decent amount of screens and were physical with us."
Tech played without backup point guard Cartier Diarra. Young said Diarra overslept and missed his COVID-19 test Wednesday morning, so he was not allowed to play under Tech policy.
