No. 16 Virginia Tech comes through in 'winning time' to beat VMI

Jake Stephens of VMI (2-2) made a free throw to extend his team's lead to 45-41 with 8:20 go to.

But the Hokies went on a 9-0 run to grab a 50-45 lead with 5:50 left. Tech led the rest of the way.

"They figured out how to win down the stretch," Earl said. "The game got down to maybe the last five, six minutes, and that's winning time. And they kind of turned it up a notch.

"We felt like we were right there and we've got to be able to be pull these games off. So if you're a competitor, that's the feeling you have to have. And yet at the same time, if we fight like we did tonight and scrap and claw and continue to get better, … I think we took a step in the right direction tonight."

Tech's Tyrece Radford had five points in the 9-0 run, including three free throws.

Radford finished with 13 points. He was just 3 of 10 from the field but was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

"We saw that our shots [weren't] falling, so it's on to the next thing," Radford said. "Attack the cup, try to get fouls."

Wabissa Bede (11 points) and Mutts also scored for Tech in the 9-0 run.