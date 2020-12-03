No. 16 Virginia Tech defeats VMI to improve to 4-0

BLACKSBURG — It was a struggle, but the 16th-ranked Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat VMI 64-57 on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (4-0) were playing their first game since cracking the AP Top 25 on Monday.
Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies, who went on a 9-0 run to grab a 50-45 lead with 5:50 left. The Hokies led the rest of the way.
Tyrece Radford added 13 points for Tech.
The Hokies shot just 35% from the field and 14.8% (4 of 27) from 3-point range. But Tech was 18 of 27 from the free-throw line to VMI's 8 of 12.
Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds for VMI (2-2), which lost to Tech for the ninth straight time.
Down 36-26 with 17:27 to go, VMI went on a 13-0 run to grab a 39-36 lead with 11:35 to go.
After Hunter Cattoor tied the game with a 3-pointer, Lewis made a layup to give VMI a 41-39 lead with 10:26 left.
Tech was shooting just 29.5% from the field and 18.2% (4 of 22) from 3-point range at that point.
Radford made two free throws to tie the game at 41.
Trey Bonham sank a 3-pointer to give VMI a 44-41 lead with 9:04 left.
Jake Stephens made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 45-41 with 8:20 to go.
Tech was shooting just 28.3% from the field at that point to VMI's 37.8%.
But the Hokies went on a 9-0 run to grab a 50-45 lead.
Radford made two free throws to cut the lead to 45-43. Justyn Mutts dunked to tie the game at 45 with 7:04 to go.
After VMI turned it over on a shot-clock violation, Wabissa Bede made a jumper to give Tech a 47-45 lead with 6:17 left.
Radford scored, was fouled and made the free throw for a 50-45 lead.
Greg Parham made a jumper to cut the lead to 50-47 with 5:29 left.
Aluma made a free throw to extend the lead to 51-47.
Nahiem Alleyne made a layup to extend the lead to 53-47 with 3:51 to go.
Lewis made two free throws to cut the lead to 53-49.
After Aluma scored, Lewis scored to cut the lead to 55-51.
Mutts dunked to extend the lead to 57-51 with 2:04 left. Bede scored fora 59-51 cushion.
Virginia Tech played without backup point guard Cartier Diarra. But backup guard Jalen Cone made his season debut after having missed the first three games because of a preseason foot injury.
Down 16-14 with 6:49 left in the first half, the Hokies went on a 12-0 run to build a 26-16 cushion with 2:42 to go in the half. Cone and Radford capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Tech led 30-23 at halftime.
The Hokies were 9 of 12 from the free-throw line in the first half, while VMI was 0 of 0.
The Hokies shot just 30% from the field in the first half to VMI's 34.5%.
Tech was 3 of 15 (20%) from 3-point range in the first half, while VMI was 3 of 12.
