No. 16 Virginia Tech defeats VMI to improve to 4-0
BLACKSBURG — It was a struggle, but the 16th-ranked Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat VMI 64-57 on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (4-0) were playing their first game since cracking the AP Top 25 on Monday.

Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies, who went on a 9-0 run to grab a 50-45 lead with 5:50 left. The Hokies led the rest of the way.

Tyrece Radford added 13 points for Tech.

The Hokies shot just 35% from the field and 14.8% (4 of 27) from 3-point range. But Tech was 18 of 27 from the free-throw line to VMI's 8 of 12.

Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds for VMI (2-2), which lost to Tech for the ninth straight time.

Down 36-26 with 17:27 to go, VMI went on a 13-0 run to grab a 39-36 lead with 11:35 to go.

After Hunter Cattoor tied the game with a 3-pointer, Lewis made a layup to give VMI a 41-39 lead with 10:26 left.

Tech was shooting just 29.5% from the field and 18.2% (4 of 22) from 3-point range at that point.

Radford made two free throws to tie the game at 41.

Trey Bonham sank a 3-pointer to give VMI a 44-41 lead with 9:04 left.

Jake Stephens made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 45-41 with 8:20 to go.

Tech was shooting just 28.3% from the field at that point to VMI's 37.8%.

But the Hokies went on a 9-0 run to grab a 50-45 lead.

Radford made two free throws to cut the lead to 45-43. Justyn Mutts dunked to tie the game at 45 with 7:04 to go.

After VMI turned it over on a shot-clock violation, Wabissa Bede made a jumper to give Tech a 47-45 lead with 6:17 left.

Radford scored, was fouled and made the free throw for a 50-45 lead.

Greg Parham made a jumper to cut the lead to 50-47 with 5:29 left.

Aluma made a free throw to extend the lead to 51-47.

Nahiem Alleyne made a layup to extend the lead to 53-47 with 3:51 to go.

Lewis made two free throws to cut the lead to 53-49.

After Aluma scored, Lewis scored to cut the lead to 55-51.

Mutts dunked to extend the lead to 57-51 with 2:04 left. Bede scored fora  59-51 cushion.

Virginia Tech played without backup point guard Cartier Diarra. But backup guard Jalen Cone made his season debut after having missed the first three games because of a preseason foot injury.

Down 16-14 with 6:49 left in the first half, the Hokies went on a 12-0 run to build a 26-16 cushion with 2:42 to go in the half. Cone and Radford capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Tech led 30-23 at halftime.

The Hokies were 9 of 12 from the free-throw line in the first half, while VMI was 0 of 0.

The Hokies shot just 30% from the field in the first half to VMI's 34.5%.

Tech was 3 of 15 (20%) from 3-point range in the first half, while VMI was 3 of 12.

Box

VMI (2-2)

Stephens 4-10 1-2 11, Conway 0-1 0-0 0, Curfman 2-6 2-2 8, Lewis 5-13 3-4 13, Parham 5-16 1-2 12, Bonham 4-6 1-2 10, Mans 1-2 0-0 3, Arnold 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 8-12 57.

VIRGINIA TECH (4-0)

Aluma 5-11 7-13 17, Mutts 5-9 0-0 10, Alleyne 2-10 0-1 4, Bede 3-9 4-4 11, Radford 3-10 6-7 13, Cattoor 1-5 0-0 3, Cone 1-4 0-0 3, Pemsl 1-1 0-0 2, N'Guessan 0-1 1-2 1, Bamisile 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 18-27 64.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 30-23. 3-Point Goals_VMI 7-24 (Stephens 2-4, Curfman 2-5, Bonham 1-2, Mans 1-2, Parham 1-7, Conway 0-1, Arnold 0-3), Virginia Tech 4-27 (Cattoor 1-3, Radford 1-3, Cone 1-4, Bede 1-5, Mutts 0-1, Aluma 0-4, Alleyne 0-7). Fouled Out_Conway. Rebounds_VMI 24 (Lewis 12), Virginia Tech 44 (Aluma 12). Assists_VMI 9 (Stephens 3), Virginia Tech 11 (Mutts 6). Total Fouls_VMI 20, Virginia Tech 13. A_250 (10,052).

Dual Notch

No. 16 Va. Tech 64

VMI 57

Next games

Penn State

at Va. Tech

Tuesday

9 p.m., ESPNU

Regent

at VMI

Monday

7 p.m, ESPN Plus

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

