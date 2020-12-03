No. 16 Virginia Tech defeats VMI to improve to 4-0

BLACKSBURG — It was a struggle, but the 16th-ranked Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat VMI 64-57 on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (4-0) were playing their first game since cracking the AP Top 25 on Monday.

Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies, who went on a 9-0 run to grab a 50-45 lead with 5:50 left. The Hokies led the rest of the way.

Tyrece Radford added 13 points for Tech.

The Hokies shot just 35% from the field and 14.8% (4 of 27) from 3-point range. But Tech was 18 of 27 from the free-throw line to VMI's 8 of 12.

Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds for VMI (2-2), which lost to Tech for the ninth straight time.

Down 36-26 with 17:27 to go, VMI went on a 13-0 run to grab a 39-36 lead with 11:35 to go.

After Hunter Cattoor tied the game with a 3-pointer, Lewis made a layup to give VMI a 41-39 lead with 10:26 left.

Tech was shooting just 29.5% from the field and 18.2% (4 of 22) from 3-point range at that point.

Radford made two free throws to tie the game at 41.