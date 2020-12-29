'Fortunate' Virginia Tech fends off Miami

BLACKSBURG — When the Miami men's basketball team visited Cassell Coliseum last season, the Hurricanes won a triple-overtime thriller.
There was tension in Miami's return to Cassell on Tuesday. But this time, the Hurricanes left the arena in defeat.
No. 24 Virginia Tech fended off Miami 80-78 Tuesday night for its fourth straight win.
The Hokies (8-1, 2-0 ACC) led the entire second half, but their 17-point second-half lead shrunk to two points.
"We won and didn't play very well," Tech coach Mike Young said. "Sometimes you take a win and you keep on moving. We've got a lot of film we can look at. We didn't handle some things very well.
"There [were] some situations that we haven't found ourselves in — a little bit against Clemson, a little bit against Villanova.
"We will learn from it. I love those lessons learned after winning.
"Fortunate to win, but again, sometimes I've played well and lost. I'd much prefer to play poorly and win the game, and we did that."
Tech led 58-41 with 15:12 left, but Miami climbed back in the game and had the chance to grab the lead in the waning seconds.
With Tech clinging to an 80-78 lead, Miami's Isaiah Wong (16 points) missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with five seconds to go.
"We've got to keep up the aggressiveness and close out games better," said Tech's Tyrece Radford, who had 13 points and nine rebounds.
"We let them get back into it," Tech center Keve Aluma said. "Our energy was down [after building the lead]."
Aluma scored 26 points, including 19 points in the first half.
"Just trying to be aggressive," Aluma said. "They didn't [double-team], so I was kind of able to do whatever I wanted."
Justyn Mutts added 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Jalen Cone scored 12 points off the bench for Tech.
Miami shot 53.6% from the field, including 55.2% in the second half.
"Too many post scores for Miami," Young said. "They lived in the lane in the second half. Just not pleased with our defense throughout."
But Miami turned the ball over 19 times to Tech's 11. The Hokies had 12 steals.
The injury-plagued Hurricanes (4-3, 0-2 ACC) lost for the third time in their last four games.
Miami standout Chris Lykes, a preseason All-ACC pick, missed his fifth straight game with an ankle injury. Fellow guard Kameron McGusty (10.5 ppg) missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury.
The Hurricanes also played without center Rodney Miller, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team's Dec. 19 win over Jacksonville, and forward Sam Waardenburg, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in the preseason.
Up 42-33 at halftime, the Hokies opened the second half on a 14-6 run to build a 56-39 lead with 16:04 remaining.
Down 66-53, Miami went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 66-61 with 5:43 to go.
Miami later cut the lead to 71-66, but Mutts made two free throws and Radford made a layup to extend the lead to 75-66 with 2:15 left.
Nysier Brooks later scored to cut the lead to 77-70 with 1:01 left.
After Wong stole the ball from Wabissa Bede, Matt Cross (16 points) made a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 77-73 with 49.1 seconds left. Miami made eight of its 10 3-pointers in the second half.
After Bede missed the front end of a one-and-one, Wong made two free throws to cut the lead to 77-75 with 38.5 seconds left.
Nahiem Alleyne made two free throws to extend the lead to 79-75 with 37.9 seconds left.
After Harlond Beverly sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 79-78, Bede made one of two free throws for an 80-78 lead with 26.3 seconds left.
After Wong missed the 3-pointer from the top of the key with five seconds left, Mutts got the rebound.
Mutts was fouled but missed both free throws with 2.4 seconds left.
Brooks snared the rebound, but Bede stole the ball from him to seal the win.