'Fortunate' Virginia Tech fends off Miami

BLACKSBURG — When the Miami men's basketball team visited Cassell Coliseum last season, the Hurricanes won a triple-overtime thriller.

There was tension in Miami's return to Cassell on Tuesday. But this time, the Hurricanes left the arena in defeat.

No. 24 Virginia Tech fended off Miami 80-78 Tuesday night for its fourth straight win.

The Hokies (8-1, 2-0 ACC) led the entire second half, but their 17-point second-half lead shrunk to two points.

"We won and didn't play very well," Tech coach Mike Young said. "Sometimes you take a win and you keep on moving. We've got a lot of film we can look at. We didn't handle some things very well.

"There [were] some situations that we haven't found ourselves in — a little bit against Clemson, a little bit against Villanova.

"We will learn from it. I love those lessons learned after winning.

"Fortunate to win, but again, sometimes I've played well and lost. I'd much prefer to play poorly and win the game, and we did that."

Tech led 58-41 with 15:12 left, but Miami climbed back in the game and had the chance to grab the lead in the waning seconds.