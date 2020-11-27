No. 4 Virginia loses to San Francisco in men's basketball

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Virginia men's basketball team was hardly a big winner at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort Friday.
The fourth-ranked Cavaliers were upset by San Francisco 61-60.
No fans were allowed at the game, which was UVa's second and final "Bubbleville" game of the week at the Mohegan Sun's arena.
UVa fell to 1-1. The Dons, who lost to UMass-Lowell on Wednesday, improved to 2-1.
UVa's Sam Hauser missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
USF made 13 3-pointers.
Virginia shot 55% from the field and made 15 3-pointes in an 89-54 win over Towson on Wednesday, but UVa did not fare a well on Friday.
UVa shot 41% from the field and was just 3 of 12 from 3-point range.
Down 32-28 with 16:22 to go, UVa went on an 9-0 run to grab a 37-32 lead. But USF tied the score at 37.
Tomas Woldetensae later scored five straight points to give UVa a 44-39 lead, but Khalil Shabazz made a 3-pointer, was fouled and sank the free throw to cut the lead to 44-43.
Sam Hauser scored to extend the lead to 46-43 with 7:31 to go. Shabazz answered with a basket to cut the lead to 46-45.
After Hauser scored, USF made two straight 3-pointers to grab a 51-48 lead with 5:18 left.
Kihei Clark made two free throws and Hauser scored to put UVa up 52-51.
After USF scored, Hauser scored to put UVa up 54-53 with 3:38 left.
But USF then went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good.
Jamaree Bouya made a layup and Shabazz and Taavi Jurkatamm sank back-to-back 3-pointers to give USF a 61-54 lead with 2:08 to go.
Beekman scored to cut the lead to 61-56. Clark then made two free throws.
Justin McKoy scored to cut the lead to 61-60 with 23 seconds left.
Josh Kunen of USF missed the front end of a one-and-one with 10.2 seconds left, but Hauser missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
UVa jumped out to an 11-3 lead with 13:32 left in the first half, but the Dons scored 11 straight points to grab a 14-11 lead.
The Dons sank a 3-pointer to extend their lead to 19-15 with 5:53 to go in the half. UVa was shooting just 24% from the field at that point to the Dons' 32%.
The Dons led 19-17 with 3:44 to go in the half. UVa had made just one of its previous 16 field-goal attempts at that point, and had missed nine straight field-goal attempts in a row.
But UVa led 24-21 at halftime, having closed the half on a 9-2 run. Each team shot 28% from the field in the half.
The team benches were divided into five elevated rows, including one row on the court. Coaches and players wore masks on the benches and sat socially distanced.
UVa coach Tony Bennett wore a mask that covered his nose and mouth as he stood in front of the bench. But his USF counterpart did not have his mask covering his mouth and face.
