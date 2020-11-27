No. 4 Virginia loses to San Francisco in men's basketball

Kihei Clark made two free throws and Hauser scored to put UVa up 52-51.

After USF scored, Hauser scored to put UVa up 54-53 with 3:38 left.

But USF then went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good.

Jamaree Bouya made a layup and Shabazz and Taavi Jurkatamm sank back-to-back 3-pointers to give USF a 61-54 lead with 2:08 to go.

Beekman scored to cut the lead to 61-56. Clark then made two free throws.

Justin McKoy scored to cut the lead to 61-60 with 23 seconds left.

Josh Kunen of USF missed the front end of a one-and-one with 10.2 seconds left, but Hauser missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

UVa jumped out to an 11-3 lead with 13:32 left in the first half, but the Dons scored 11 straight points to grab a 14-11 lead.

The Dons sank a 3-pointer to extend their lead to 19-15 with 5:53 to go in the half. UVa was shooting just 24% from the field at that point to the Dons' 32%.

The Dons led 19-17 with 3:44 to go in the half. UVa had made just one of its previous 16 field-goal attempts at that point, and had missed nine straight field-goal attempts in a row.