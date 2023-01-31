No more pro lacrosse in Salem this season

Well, Salem's first minor-league indoor lacrosse season did not last too long.

The Professional Box Lacrosse Association, which includes the Salem Mayhem, announced Tuesday it was pulling the plug on the rest of the league's inaugural 2022-23 season.

The league, which owns all of its nine teams, plans to try again next year.

"I'm guessing … maybe some of the other markets weren't doing as well," Salem civic facilities manager Wendy Delano said Tuesday in a phone interview. "Our particular building, we did pretty good.

"It's a shame."

The Salem Mayhem had played two home games at the Salem Civic Center so far. Delano said the Mayhem's first home game on Dec. 30 drew about 1,100 fans. The second home game on Jan. 14 drew about 1,000 fans.

"For a start-up team, that was good," Delano said. "It was fast-paced and fun. … We do have a niche lacrosse group [of fans], with Roanoke College being in our backyard and you've got Cave Spring that has a strong program."

The civic center was only using the stands on one side of the arena for the Mayhem, so it was only seeking to sell about 2,900 tickets for each game.

Salem was to play five more regular-season home games, with the next one set for Feb. 10 and the final one set for April 1.

Delano said the Salem Civic Center will lose about $15,000 in rental fees that it would have gotten for the final five home games. The civic center also got to keep the concessions revenue, so it will also lose out on that income for the final five home games. There might have been playoff home games as well.

Delano said it is probably too late to book any new acts for those five dates.

"That does leave us in a little bit of a lurch," she said. "But it's a risk that you take in this business. You have to gamble sometimes. You try to make smart decisions.

"In this particular situation, I think it was worth trying and we'll see what shakes out for ’24."

The league, which reaped the ticket revenue from the games, said in its announcement that season-ticket holders will be contacted and will receive a full refund for the duration of the season.

"There are elements we need to improve upon," league owner Carmen Kesner said in the league's announcement. "For that reason, we are halting the season to reorganize the league and team operations.”

Kesner had also been the league's chief executive officer. The league announced Tuesday that Brad Bryant would take over that role.

The city of Salem put out its own news release Tuesday entitled "Salem Mayhem's Inaugural Season Ends Abruptly."

Delano said the league informed her of its decision Monday night. She said a phone call with the league did not shed much light on the league's decision.

"My understanding is that they're doing a reset and that they'll be coming into the 2024 season with a solid plan to take care of the fan base and the players," she said in the interview. "Hopefully this group will come back to us again for ’24."

Salem was off to an 0-4 start. The team was supposed to play 10 more games.

The league also had a team in Hampton, as well as teams in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New England.

A league spokesperson said Kesner and Bryant were not available for comment Tuesday.