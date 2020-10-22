Northside grad Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake Forest has knack for invading backfields

Twenty-two games in a row.
Northside High School graduate Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake Forest has recorded at least one tackle for loss in 22 straight games — the longest active streak in the FBS.
No one else has an active streak any longer than 12 games.
"I just work hard at doing things, so just doing that and keeping my streak going, I take pride in that," Basham said this week in a phone interview. "During a game, I want to keep it going."
A tackle for loss means Basham has invaded the enemy backfield to either sack the quarterback or to bring down the running back behind the line of scrimmage.
"When I work hard, I love seeing the end results," Basham said. "That streak, that's my work ethic right there — just proving myself.
"Sometimes your first move doesn't work. If your first one doesn't work, do your second one. If that doesn't work, just keep going. That's what I live by, is just never giving up."
Basham is a fifth-year senior defensive end for Wake Forest (2-2, 1-2 ACC), which will host Virginia Tech on Saturday.
His streak began with an Oct. 27, 2018, game against Louisville.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Basham has piled up 28 1/2 tackles for loss during his streak, including 16 1/2 sacks. That has resulted in 105 lost yards for opponents.
"He plays really, really hard," Wake Forest defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill said. "His TFLs, that's just a product of always running to the ball, always playing hard.
"He's in the backfield so much."
Basham, whose nickname is "Boogie," is projected by ESPN analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft in April.
"He is a guy that I think is really going to thrive next year in the NFL," ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain said.
'Why not me?'
As a high school sophomore, Basham started for Northside’s 2013 Group 3A state championship team. He made the All-Timesland first team as a junior and senior.
"At Northside, I was 240 [pounds]. Now I'm 280 — and a lot smarter," he said. "Technique is a big thing that I've gotten better at since I've gotten into college."
Basham verbally committed to Wake the summer before his senior year of high school. He picked the Demon Deacons over Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Maryland.
He did not receive a scholarship offer from Virginia Tech or Virginia. So he will have extra motivation when he plays the Hokies on Saturday, just as he did in a win over UVa last weekend.
"They kind of looked over me," he said. "Being able to play both of them is a very good thing for me.
"Going into this game, there's a lot of … 'Why not me? Why not me?’ So I kind of have that in the back of my mind."
Last week, Basham had six tackles and one sack against UVa.
In Wake's loss to Virginia Tech last year, Basham had six tackles and 1 1/2 sacks and forced a fumble.
"I can't say enough about Basham," Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. "He's just all over the place. … He chases the ball. Obviously, he's a big, strong player.
"He loves to rush the passer, plays very good against the run."
Playing for Wake Forest has paid off for Basham.
"Being from Roanoke, we don't really make it that far in sports because we're kind of in the mountains, kind of hidden away," he said. "But I feel like the harder you work, nobody's going to look over you.
"You might not get that big Division I offer from the big school, but you might get a small Division I offer. Take advantage of every opportunity you get."
Breakthrough year
Basham started for the Demon Deacons as a third-year sophomore in 2018.
But last year was his breakthrough season. Basham ranked second in the ACC with 11 sacks — the second-best single-season total in Wake history.
"He's so quick, so slippery and just shows great explosion," Mac Lain said.
Basham also ranked second in the ACC last year in tackles for loss (18) and forced fumbles (three). He had 57 tackles, including 26 solo. He made the All-ACC first team.
"He's 280 pounds, but he's like a running back. He's very athletic, he's very nimble," Hemphill said. "It's very hard for offensive linemen to block him one-on-one. These offensive linemen try to block him and athletically, they just can't keep up with him."
After mulling over whether to enter the 2020 NFL Draft or to return to Wake for his senior season, Basham decided last December that he needed one more season in college to accomplish his goal of being a first-round pick.
So the week before his team's bowl game, Basham announced he would return to Wake for his final college season.
"[The decision] is definitely paying off for me, going out there and showcasing my motor and things I've been working on in the offseason," he said.
It was indeed a smart decision, said Hemphill.
"He wanted to show he was not just a pass-rush guy, not just a sack guy," Hemphill said. "He's shown his versatility now — 'I'm not just a third-down pass-rush guy [for the NFL], I'm a three-down player. I can play inside, I can play outside, I can do whatever you need me to do.’"
Basham is on track to graduate in two months with a bachelor's degree in communications.
"It means a lot," he said. "Not a lot of people from Roanoke … get the chance to go to … college for free."
Some NFL prospects opted out of playing college football this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, choosing instead to get an early start on their draft preparation.
But Basham stuck with his plan to play this fall.
"In the beginning, it was a question," said his mother, Crystal Basham. "He wanted to play, but we were trying to see how this COVID thing was going to go. He has asthma, and we didn't want it to affect him. But … he really wanted to do this last year to show these scouts that he was better than last year."
"I came back to school to solidify myself as a first-rounder," Basham said. "Opting out wouldn't have done me any good."
First round pick?
Last month, Basham was chosen one of five team captains for this season in a vote of all the players, coaches and staff members in the Wake Forest program.
"He doesn't talk. He's not one of those guys that's rah-rah," Hemphill said. "He just plays hard. That's what people respect in the program."
Basham was named a preseason second-team All-American by the Associated Press in August.
He could become the first graduate of a Timesland high school to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since former Jefferson High School and Elon standout Rich McGeorge was chosen by Green Bay in the first round in 1970.
In early September, Kiper ranked Basham the No. 11 prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. He wrote on ESPN.com that Basham could become a top-five pick if he has a good season.
Two months ago, McShay rated Basham the No. 14 prospect in the draft. He predicted Basham would be chosen by Cleveland with the 16th pick of the first round.
"He is ready made [for the NFL]," Mac Lain said. "He's going to be a guy that is plug and play from Day 1."
Basham has 17 tackles, four tackles for loss, one pass breakup and four sacks this year. Hemphill said foes are trying to run the ball away from Basham's side of the field this season.
Basham loves sacking the quarterback. He has recorded at least one sack in 11 of Wake's last 13 games. He has a sack in every one of Wake's games this season.
"His drive and ability to come off the edge with so much speed and power, that’s really his strong suit," said Wake safety Traveon Redd, a Magna Vista graduate.
Basham ranks fourth on the Wake career list with 19 1/2 sacks.
"It's just watching film, picking up on tendencies by the offensive linemen, looking at what the quarterback does when he's under pressure," Basham said.
"Getting a sack, it comes from being a hard worker. … I may not get it the first time, but I guarantee when it comes back around and I see the same setup from the offensive line or the quarterback, I'm going to get it the second time."
After his stellar 2019 season, Basham sometimes gets double-teamed on third down this year. A running back or tight end will help an offensive lineman try to block him.
He tries to persevere.
"Sometimes they're bringing two," Basham said. "[But] I don't see anyone stopping me from getting what I want, whether it's a tackle for loss or a sack. I'm still going to do what I've got to do to get there."
