Northside grad Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake Forest has knack for invading backfields

Basham is on track to graduate in two months with a bachelor's degree in communications.

"It means a lot," he said. "Not a lot of people from Roanoke … get the chance to go to … college for free."

Some NFL prospects opted out of playing college football this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, choosing instead to get an early start on their draft preparation.

But Basham stuck with his plan to play this fall.

"In the beginning, it was a question," said his mother, Crystal Basham. "He wanted to play, but we were trying to see how this COVID thing was going to go. He has asthma, and we didn't want it to affect him. But … he really wanted to do this last year to show these scouts that he was better than last year."

"I came back to school to solidify myself as a first-rounder," Basham said. "Opting out wouldn't have done me any good."

First round pick?

Last month, Basham was chosen one of five team captains for this season in a vote of all the players, coaches and staff members in the Wake Forest program.