NRV mountain bike team takes home first place — and life lessons

After a season of bombing down single-track trails, bumping over log-crossings, and grinding up the Blue Ridge Mountains — all while learning a little about themselves along the way — the New River Valley Composite mountain bike team took first place in the state in the middle school division and 10th place in the state in the high school division. The teams competed in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s 2021 season.
The middle school group recently clinched first place after the fourth and final race of the season at Monticello High School in Charlottesville, besting more than 20 teams from across Virginia. The overall NRV Composite team was made up of 44 student athletes – both seasoned high school riders who have been on the team for years as well as riders as young as sixth graders who threw their legs over a mountain bike for the first time this year.
“I couldn’t be prouder of every one of these riders who worked so hard over the course of the season,” said head coach David Clubb. “Every one of them learned a lot not only about mountain biking, but also about how hard work and dedication can pay off. We also had a heck of a lot of fun along the way.”
Throughout the season, as much focus was spent on learning how to hop over logs as it was about the value of teamwork and perseverance. Pool parties and ample snacks helped, too.
When the riders were asked to reflect on lessons learned from the season, their responses had as much to with personal growth as it did mountain biking.
“I can do something challenging if I just try it because if you never try it then you don’t know you can do it,” said Wyatt Price, a sixth grader who just joined the team this season.
Taylor McGuire, an eighth grader who placed third for the season in her division, said her favorite part of the team was “the sense of community that developed over the course of the season.”
That sense of comradery helped Luke Rawlings, an eighth grader, push himself up the steep mountains at Pandapas Pond, where the team practices.
“If I have the right people around me, I can go beyond my expectations,” he said.
The composite group is made up of riders from all over the New River Valley and is one of two mountain bike teams in the area – with the Blacksburg High School team being the other – that make up the New River Valley Youth Cycling Alliance (NRVYCA), a recently formed nonprofit organization focused on developing and supporting the youth cycling community in the New River Valley. Blacksburg High School’s team came in fifth place for the season out of 24 total high school teams through the state.
A number of riders from the NRV Composite team climbed the podium as they won a top-five spot for the season in their respective divisions:
Mallory Clubb, seventh grade, first place (Middle School Girls B Division).
Taylor McGuire, eighth grade, third place (Middle School Girls B Division).
Ian Jora, eighth grade, first place (Middle School Boys B Division).
Isaac Strom, seventh grade, third place (Middle School Boys B Division).
Mack Strahm, seventh grade, first place (Middle School Boys C Division).
Dennis Brown, seventh grade, third place (Middle School Boys C Division).
Everett Vandergrift, seventh grade, fifth place (Middle School Boys C Division).
Over the course of the season, 14 assistant coaches helped out and changed flats, bandaged scrapes from falls, offered encouragement, and tried but didn’t always succeed in keeping up with the students who got faster with every practice.
During the celebratory pizza party at the end of the season, Clubb showed a large photo of a group of rhinoceroses, which is aptly called a “crash.” Rhinos can run as fast as 35 mph but can only see 30 feet in front of them, Clubb said.
The animals are a metaphor for mountain biking, and perhaps life, he said.
Go hard and do your best, even if you can’t see what is around the next corner.
And try not to crash.
Any sixth to 12th grader in the New River Valley interested in mountain biking, regardless of experience, is welcome. To learn more or to make a donation or sponsorship: #GetMoreKidsOnBikes, or visit www.nrvyca.org.
- Submitted by Zeke Barlow