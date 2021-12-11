NRV mountain bike team takes home first place — and life lessons

After a season of bombing down single-track trails, bumping over log-crossings, and grinding up the Blue Ridge Mountains — all while learning a little about themselves along the way — the New River Valley Composite mountain bike team took first place in the state in the middle school division and 10th place in the state in the high school division. The teams competed in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s 2021 season.

The middle school group recently clinched first place after the fourth and final race of the season at Monticello High School in Charlottesville, besting more than 20 teams from across Virginia. The overall NRV Composite team was made up of 44 student athletes – both seasoned high school riders who have been on the team for years as well as riders as young as sixth graders who threw their legs over a mountain bike for the first time this year.

“I couldn’t be prouder of every one of these riders who worked so hard over the course of the season,” said head coach David Clubb. “Every one of them learned a lot not only about mountain biking, but also about how hard work and dedication can pay off. We also had a heck of a lot of fun along the way.”