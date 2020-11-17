ODAC will be down to seven football schools with Emory & Henry exit

The ODAC has already taken action to help its schools on that front.

Bankston said the ODAC has entered into a football scheduling alliance with Newport News Apprentice for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, enabling ODAC teams to replace SVU on their schedule those years. Apprentice will not be joining the league as a football-only member, but the school has agreed to play all of the ODAC football schools as a nonleague foe in those seasons.

Will the ODAC, which includes Roanoke, Ferrum, Washington and Lee and Hollins, look to replace Emory & Henry? Or are there not many options out there?

"We haven't had a chance to talk about it as a league collectively, about where we go from here," Bankston said. "We're going to need some time to see how this impacts football, as well as other sports, and whether we're going to make any other decision about membership in the future. We aren't there yet.

"Clearly we'll want to see what the impact is on our schedule moving forward and whether we need to do something else in the future. I don't know."

Emory & Henry hopes to become a provisional Division II member in the 2021-22 school year, then play a full South Atlantic Conference schedule the following year.