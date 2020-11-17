ODAC will be down to seven football schools with Emory & Henry exit

The ODAC will still have 12 schools for men's and women's basketball after Emory & Henry departs.
The football membership, however, will not be as robust.
Emory & Henry, an all-sports ODAC member, announced Tuesday it plans to leave the NCAA Division III conference for Division II and the South Atlantic Conference.
The ODAC was already going to be down a football team after this school year. ODAC football-only member Southern Virginia announced last December that it will become an all-sports member of the USA South next summer.
Once Emory & Henry leaves as well, the ODAC will be down to seven football members. That is the minimum number a league needs to keep its automatic Division III football bid under NCAA rules.
"Being on that line of the [automatic bid] … number from a membership perspective is certainly [something] that I think people will be concerned about," ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said Tuesday in a phone interview.
Having only seven football schools also means ODAC athletic directors would have the challenge of finding four nonleague foes each year.
"They'll be … concerned about the opportunity for nonconference competition in close proximity," Bankston said.
The ODAC has already taken action to help its schools on that front.
Bankston said the ODAC has entered into a football scheduling alliance with Newport News Apprentice for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, enabling ODAC teams to replace SVU on their schedule those years. Apprentice will not be joining the league as a football-only member, but the school has agreed to play all of the ODAC football schools as a nonleague foe in those seasons.
Will the ODAC, which includes Roanoke, Ferrum, Washington and Lee and Hollins, look to replace Emory & Henry? Or are there not many options out there?
"We haven't had a chance to talk about it as a league collectively, about where we go from here," Bankston said. "We're going to need some time to see how this impacts football, as well as other sports, and whether we're going to make any other decision about membership in the future. We aren't there yet.
"Clearly we'll want to see what the impact is on our schedule moving forward and whether we need to do something else in the future. I don't know."
Emory & Henry hopes to become a provisional Division II member in the 2021-22 school year, then play a full South Atlantic Conference schedule the following year.
Bankston said Emory & Henry's preliminary conversations with the ODAC have involved the school remaining an ODAC member for the 2021-22 school year before exiting the league.
But the Wasps' membership in the nonscholarship ODAC in 2021-22 could change if Emory & Henry starts giving out athletic scholarships in that school year.
"We're working with the NCAA to get some further determination as to what is their eligibility [in 2021-22] for NCAA [Division III] championships," Bankston said. "If they were providing athletic aid, … I would imagine they would not qualify."
Bankston said E&H told him in May or June it was exploring a move to Division II.
"They're trying to do what's best for their institution. I understand that," Bankston said. "We're sorry to lose them."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!