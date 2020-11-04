Officiating was another Hartman career

"He played in a lot of pro-ams with me and actually played on my team when we won the state-open pro-am," Hardwick said. "I had not been in to see him since he got in the nursing home because it wasn't allowed.

"When Chuck retired, his basketball tickets were right in front of ours, so we'd see him at every game. He sat on the corner and everybody came to see him. Chuck loved people."

Most of Hardwick's favorite Hartman stories stemmed from his days as a women's official.

"We had drawn Old Dominion and Louisiana Tech when they were [Nos.] 1 and 2 in the country and it was a sellout at the Norfolk Scope," Hardwick said. "Everybody back then had a 6-7 or 6-8 girl and Chuck told me, 'First whistle gets the beer.'

"I said, 'Why don't you be the referee? You toss the ball.' So, when he walked in the center circle, he made the absolute worst toss I'd ever seen. He threw it directly back over his head, out of bounds, and with me being the trail official, I had to blow the ball dead.

"When I went and got the ball and handed it to him, he looked at me and said, 'I'll have a Michelob Ultra.' "

Wahoos retooling