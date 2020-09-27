Opening win gave UVa an early test of resilience

Davis, a three-star on the five-star scale used by recruiting services, did not sign with UVa until June 1 and mostly was getting attention from FCS programs such as Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

“You could tell early on [that] he struggled a little bit,” fellow wideout and co-captain Terrell Jana said, “but as soon as you make one play, you kind of fall into what you know, and what he knows is making plays.”

The Cavaliers were trailing 20-17 when Davis scored on a 18-yard pass that capped a 10-play, 94-yard drive.

In less than three minutes, Davis had added a second touchdown reception. He finished with four catches for 101 yards, the first time a Cavaliers’ freshman had gone over 100 receiving yards in his first game.

“For a true freshman, it’s hard to come out and make plays,” Jana said. “My first year, I wasn’t doing anything nearly like he’s doing. But he’s been doing it in practice a lot. Our thing was to keep reminding him, ‘Trust your preparation. Trust the process.’ "

Armstrong said, “That 6-7 presence … you can’t coach that. It’s only going to get better from here.”