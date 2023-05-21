Macy Pate and Tyler Mawhinney each had initial twinges of disappointment about 90 minutes apart Sunday afternoon. The two missed their par putts on the 54th hole of the 39th Scott Robertson Memorial, yet those feelings quickly subsided once their bogey putts dropped into the cup.

Pate breathed a sigh of relief. Mawhinney’s tense demeanor softened.

Sure, their respective tournaments concluded with bogeys. They were still taking home the crystal trophies presented to the winners.

Mawhinney completed a dominating wire-to-wire performance to win the boys 15-18 division, while Pate took the lead at the midway point of her final round and pulled away to claim the girls 15-18 division title at Roanoke Country Club.

Zabe Shores won the boys 14-under division, and Grace Carter led wire-to-wire to win the girls 14-under division.

“This course, it’s challenging. It can bite you when you don’t think it can,” Pate said after shooting a final-round 69 to finish with a three-day total of 5-under 208. “I played this tournament last year, so I had a little bit of knowledge going in. I really just tried to play smart and hit to the right side of the pin and give myself uphill putts.”

Pate was in second behind Molly Davidson after the first and second rounds, but her deficit shrank from four strokes to one heading into Sunday’s final round.

Pate and Davidson exchanged the lead in the opening four holes, and then Pate’s steady putter allowed her to take the lead for good at the day’s seventh hole.

Davidson bogeyed the par-3 seventh on the Dogwood course to give Pate a one-stroke lead, and Pate converted on a short birdie putt at the par-5 eighth to take a two-stroke advantage.

“It was definitely important,” Pate said of her putting. “You can hit it to 30 feet and you’re not guaranteed a par. You can have some putts that will definitely run away from you. The closer I could get it, the better. If I did leave myself a 30- or 40-footer, I was just like, ‘Make your par and just move on to the next one.’”

Pate made sure to match Davidson over the final 11 holes spanning the Dogwood and Crabapple courses. Davidson two-putted for par on 10 straight holes before saving par on an up-and-down on her final hole of the tournament.

Pate took advantage by converting on birdie opportunities at Crabapple’s Nos. 4 and 8, and she even had a pair of birdie putts rim out at Nos. 2 and 7.

Davidson finished second at 2 under.

“Molly played really solid all day. She made a couple of mistakes in the beginning, but she parred every hole on the back nine and had a good look at it,” Pate said. “I just tried to kind of match her. If she hit it close, I was just trying to hit it close as well and keep it kind of more level. I did just make a lot of two-putts, but in the past I would get really, really frustrated with myself but I did a really good job of staying patient and just letting the round come to me.”

Mia Hammond finished third at 2 over, Madison Messimer was fourth at 3 over, and Emily Mathews and Jenna Madden were tied for fifth at 4 over.

Pate, a Wake Forest signee and 2022 Rolex Junior All-America first-team selection, was the only player in the 161-player field to shoot under par in all three rounds.

“I’ve played well the last two days and I just wanted to stick to my game plan and continue to play the way I’ve been playing,” she said. “I did that really well today and I stayed really patient out there and made a lot of clutch putts when I needed it and just played solid.”

Mawhinney was the only player in the boys 15-18 division to shoot even par or better in all three rounds. He finished at 6-under 207 and five shots ahead of second-place finisher Barry Zhang.

“Just tried to limit the big mistakes and the big numbers and tried to limit the worst score to bogey,” Mawhinney said.

Mawhinney didn’t realize how far he was ahead of the field until he saw the standard bearer displaying the scores on the 18th fairway.

“I actually had no idea what I was at until I went into my second shot at 18,” he said. “I was a little shocked I was up by that much, but it was definitely a relief when I saw that.”

Mawhinney was never challenged for the lead Sunday, unlike Friday and Saturday when players made early moves before faltering late in their rounds.

Cooper Claycomb, Miles Russell, Reed Greyserman and Chase Nevins each shot even-par 213 to finish in a tie for third.

Lord Botetourt senior Ashton Harper finished in a four-way tie for seventh at 1 over.