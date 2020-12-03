Patrick Henry receiver Pedigo commits to VMI

The path out of Roanoke's Patrick Henry High School to VMI's football program has worked well for Leroy Thomas.
PH senior wide receiver Trace Pedigo plans to follow in those footsteps.
Pedigo has committed to VMI, where Thomas made the All-Southern Conference Freshman team in 2019 with 54 receptions at wide receiver for the Keydets.
The 6-foot-3, 192-pound Pedigo made second-team All-Timesland last fall, catching 41 passes for 782 yards and seven touchdowns, adding a 72-yard TD reception in PH's 56-14 playoff victory over Albemarle.
Pedigo said he has been in contact with VMI since late in the 2019 season, but he said the Keydets' interest ramped up after former Vanderbilt assistant Patrick Ashford became VMI's receivers coach in March.
VMI offered Pedigo a full scholarship, the only FCS or FBS program to do so.
"I had a bunch of [Division II] offers, and I could have gone and played lacrosse somewhere," Pedigo said.
"This was the best option for me. It's D-I ball. It's for free. And it's a great school
"It's a rough school. I'm not going to lie. It's military-based. I didn't always have that picture in my head that I was going to end up going to a military school, but everything comes with a reason."
Pedigo said he plans to suit up for PH in late February for the VHSL's 2020-21 football season, which has been delayed and condensed by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Patriots' 2019 playoff win over Albemarle was the program's first postseason victory in 25 years.
Pedigo was left to wonder what impact the postponed 2020 season had on his potential recruitment by other schools.
With offseason workouts limited, Pedigo said he hasn't run a laser-timed 40-yard dash in more than a year.
"I think if we would have played this fall, I could have had more opportunities," he said. "This is the best option for me. I like all the coaches up there. I think I fit in there."
Franklin County's Williams
signs with Radford baseball
Franklin County has produced a number of recent Division I baseball signees.
Add Michael Williams to the list.
Williams, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound middle infielder and outfielder, signed a letter-of-intent earlier this week with Radford University.
Williams batted .328 with 27 runs scored as a sophomore in his most recent high school season in 2019.
He played for the West squad in the Commonwealth Games later that summer.
Franklin County had a number of other athletes sign or commit to Division II or Division III schools: Adriana Hart (Newberry women's lacrosse), Maddie Chitwood (Lynchburg women's soccer), Oscar Garcia (Bridgewater men's soccer), John Michael Holley (Averett baseball), Julian Nichols (Ferrum men's soccer) and Jackson Nicholson (Averett men's lacrosse).
Jefferson Forest sends
six more D-I, D-II ranks
Jefferson Forest midfielder Taylor Mason has signed to play women's soccer at Liberty University.
Mason made the Region 4D second team as a sophomore in 2019.
Other JF signees were Connor Maggi Spencer Williams with Gardner-Webb for baseball, Hanna Cooper (Concord women's soccer), Cassell Richardson (Newberry women's lacrosse) and Carter Shipp (Lander wrestling).
Softball pitcher Emma Lemley signed with Virginia Tech after announcing her commitment in 2019.
Christiansburg's Harris
picks VMI following surgery
Christiansburg senior catcher Reagan Harris will join VMI's baseball program as a preferred walk-on.
Harris underwent Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm in September. He started for the Blue Demons at catcher as a freshman and as a sophomore.
"Our goal is for him to be a [designated hitter] for us at least this spring," Christiansburg coach Dale Nelson said.
Pitcher Clay Clatterbaugh is headed to Radford University.
Christiansburg infielder MJ Hunter will play at Concord.
