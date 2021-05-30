Pelicans sweep doubleheader, take 5 of 6 from Sox

Matt Mervis broke a tie with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, and Myrtle Beach tacked on three more in the frame to defeat Salem 8-4 and complete a doubleheader sweep Sunday at Haley Toyota Field.

The Pelicans (12-11), who won the first game 4-0, took five out of six in the series with the Sox (12-12). Salem had done the same thing to Fredericksburg last week.

Salem rallied from an early deficit to tie the nightcap with two runs apiece in the fourth in fifth innings. Jaxx Groshans knotted the score 4-4 in the fifth with a two-run homer – his second blast of the season.

But the Pelicans got to reliever Jorge Rodriguez in the seventh, collecting five singles to take an 8-4 lead.

Nick Yorke and Jake MacKenzie had two hits apiece for Salem in the second game.

In the first game, three Pelicans pitchers combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Left-hander Scott Kobos earned the victory with two perfect frames in relief of Sam Thoresen.

Myrtle Beach took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on RBI singles by Fabian Pertuz and Flemin Bautista. Jordan Nwogu hit a solo homer in the sixth before Pertuz made it 4-0 with a run-scoring double.

ON DECK: The Sox take Monday off before opening a six-game series at Lynchburg at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

