 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Penn State-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

Penn State-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
VT logo (copy)

Men’s Basketball

Tuesday

Penn State at No. 15 Virginia Tech

9 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ESPNU

Records: Penn State 2-1; Virginia Tech 4-0

Notes: Tech moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday. … While the Hokies have been idle since beating VMI on Thursday, the Nittany Lions are coming off a 98-92 overtime loss to Seton Hall on Sunday night. … Penn State has beaten VMI (86-65) and VCU (72-69). … This will be the fourth time the Hokies have faced Penn State in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The three previous Challenge meetings were held at Penn State, including the Nittany Lions' 63-62 win in 2018. … Virginia Tech is 6-3 in the all-time series. … Pat Chambers resigned as Penn State's coach two months ago in the wake of a Penn State investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by him. Jim Ferry, a former head coach at Duquesne, was promoted from assistant to interim head coach. … Seth Lundy averages 22.3 points for Penn State, while teammate Sam Sessoms averages 13.0 points. … Keve Aluma averages 17.8 points for Tech.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert