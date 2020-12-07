Penn State-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: Tech moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday. … While the Hokies have been idle since beating VMI on Thursday, the Nittany Lions are coming off a 98-92 overtime loss to Seton Hall on Sunday night. … Penn State has beaten VMI (86-65) and VCU (72-69). … This will be the fourth time the Hokies have faced Penn State in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The three previous Challenge meetings were held at Penn State, including the Nittany Lions' 63-62 win in 2018. … Virginia Tech is 6-3 in the all-time series. … Pat Chambers resigned as Penn State's coach two months ago in the wake of a Penn State investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by him. Jim Ferry, a former head coach at Duquesne, was promoted from assistant to interim head coach. … Seth Lundy averages 22.3 points for Penn State, while teammate Sam Sessoms averages 13.0 points. … Keve Aluma averages 17.8 points for Tech.