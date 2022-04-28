Peoria rallies to defeat Roanoke's Rail Yard Dawgs in Game 1 of SPHL President's Cup Final

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs got the start they wanted, but not the result.

Goaltender Jack Berry stopped 27 shots in the final two periods, and the Peoria Rivermen rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Dawgs 3-2 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the President’s Cup Final at the Peoria Civic Center.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is 8:15 p.m. Friday in Peoria.

Defenseman Lordanthony Grissom scored the game-winning goal early in the third period, whipping a sharp-angled shot past Roanoke netminder Sammy Bernard. The Dawgs outshot Peoria 18-6 in the final stanza but couldn’t get one past Berry, who made several stellar saves in the waning seconds.

Roanoke entered the game having won four straight in these playoffs, knocking off top-seeded Knoxville and second-seeded Huntsville in the process. The Dawgs got on the board first with 6:22 left in the first period, when captain Travis Armstrong scored on a precise feed from Mac Jansen.

Roanoke doubled its lead at the 4:11 mark of the second period when Gehrett Sargis scored on the doorstep for his fourth goal of the postseason.

Momentum shifted at the 12:29 mark of the second period. The Dawgs were 21 seconds away from killing off a 5-on-3 power play, but Mitchell McPherson stuffed in a rebound to get Peoria on the board.

Peoria’s equalizer also came with the man advantage. Mike Laidley tipped in a shot from the blue line by Brandon Rumble, knotting the score at 2-2 with 2:36 remaining in the second period.

Roanoke had a golden chance to retake the lead early in the third period, but Berry wouldn’t allow it. He stuffed Nick Ford on a breakaway and stonewalled Sargis’ follow-up attempt, setting the stage for Grissom to win it.

Thursday marked just the third time all year that Roanoke lost in regulation when leading after the first period. The Dawgs had been 16-2-3 in such spots.

Roanoke dropped the opener of the best-of-three quarterfinals series against Knoxville before rebounding to win the next two games. They entered the Final off a sweep of Huntsville clinched by a 2-0 shutout on the road with Austyn Roudebush in goal.

Bernard, who’d been replaced by Roudebush after being injured in Game 2 of the semifinals, reclaimed the starting role on Thursday. He made 21 saves, highlighted by a stuff of Marcel Godbout’s breakaway attempt in the final seconds of the second period.

