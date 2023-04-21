Roanoke overcame what was described as an “ugly” first period to win Game 1 of its President’s Cup Playoffs semifinal matchup against Peoria.

The Rail Yard Dawgs couldn’t repeat the feat Friday.

Peoria scored three first-period goals and never trailed in claiming a 5-3 win in Game 2 of the semifinal round at Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois.

The Rivermen evened up the best-of-three series at a game apiece. The deciding matchup is slated for 5:15 p.m. Sunday in Peoria, and the winner will advance to the championship series.

Roanoke suffered its ninth consecutive loss in Peoria.

Nick DeVito recorded the hat trick for Roanoke. He scored a goal in each period.

Peoria took the lead for good when Mitchell McPherson scored nine seconds into a power play early in the first period. Mike Gelatt gave the Rivermen a 2-0 lead with his goals 31 seconds after McPherson’s tally.

Marcel Godbout scored late in the first period to give Peoria a 3-1 lead.

Ale Baer extended the advantage to 4-1 early in the second period.

A mishandled puck in front of Roanoke’s net led to it going off Matt O’Dea’s skate into the net to give Peoria a 5-2 lead at the 11:34 mark of the second period. The goal came when Peoria was going to be whistled for a delayed penalty, and it was credited to Jordan Ernst.

Jack Berry had 14 saves for Peoria. Austyn Roudebush had 17 saves for Roanoke.