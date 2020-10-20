Point guard Sean Pedulla excited to be heading from Oklahoma to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young has landed the first piece of his 2020-21 recruiting class.
Sean Pedulla, a senior point guard at Edmond Memorial High School in Oklahoma, announced in a video on his Twitter account late Monday night that he has committed to Virginia Tech.
Pedulla had tweeted earlier this month that his three finalists were Tech, Oklahoma State and Minnesota.
"The coaching staff at Virginia Tech, … we just got along so well," Pedulla said Tuesday in a phone interview. "You can't dislike Mike Young. He's such a great guy. My parents loved him when we had our first Zoom meeting."
Pedulla has yet to meet the Virginia Tech coaches in person because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he and his parents did visit Tech last month to check out the campus.
Pedulla, who grew up rooting for the Oklahoma Sooners, doesn't care that he will be going to school so far from home.
"All of my older siblings have kind of done the same thing, going to an out-of-state school, so I think it'll be good for my personal growth. So I'm excited," he said.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Pedulla also had offers from Colorado State, SMU, Tulsa, Louisiana Tech and Wofford, among others.
"Virginia Tech's getting one of the best young men I've ever coached — a solid-gold kid," Edmond Memorial coach Shane Cowherd said.
Pedulla averaged 17.2 points as a junior last season.
"My best attribute is my scoring," Pedulla said. "I can shoot it with deep range. I see the floor pretty well. I get out in transition pretty fast. … I make my teammates better.
"I'm a good shooter right now. But I think my biggest thing for me at the next level is becoming a great shooter, especially because scoring on the inside won't be as available as it is in high school, because in high school there's not many bigs."
He is rated the No. 26 high school senior point guard in the nation by the 247Sports website's composite recruiting rankings. He is rated the No. 166 player in the 2020-21 recruiting class overall, including the No. 2 player in Oklahoma, in those composite rankings.
"An elite guard who has the ability to be able to create for others but has an uncanny knack for being able to score," Cowherd said. "Has the ability in high school to be able to do it off the bounce. … Shoots the ball with great range.
"There may be kids … a little bit longer, they may be a little taller, but one thing nobody outclasses Sean in is his ability to compete at a very, very high level. The bigger the stakes, the more this kid goes off the charts in his ability to be able to compete and to get his teammates to compete at that same level."
Pedulla led his team to the Class 6A state quarterfinals last season, but the state tournament was then canceled because of the pandemic. It was the third straight year he was part of a state tournament team.
"He is a lot stronger than people think. The kid is very, very immersed in the weight room," Cowherd said. "When you look at him, he's a very unassuming kid. What you don't realize is that underneath there is a steel assassin, both his mentality and then in his physicality.
"A lot of high school kids, … they find out a way to evade contact. Sean is one of those high school kids that has learned to be able to absorb contact and still be able to finish a play, get to the free-throw line."
As a junior, Pedulla made The Oklahoman's Super 5 third team. The Super 5 team is that Oklahoma City newspaper's version of an all-state team.
"We run a motion offense, something that's going to be good for him to be able to translate to Coach Young's offense," Cowherd said. "Sean could've last year easily averaged 25-30 [points], but … he understood that to be able to win at the highest level, he needed to be able to find ways to empower and incorporate his teammates.
"He can score at the rim. He has a great mid-range pull-up game, and then he can absolutely stroke the 3 … from deep. He's not going to have any trouble translating to the collegiate arc."
Pedulla plays both point guard and off-guard for his high school team, but he expects to be a point guard for the Hokies.
"Running the floor and operating a team, … that's something I've very capable of doing at the next level," he said.
"He has great ability to play out of the ball screen," Cowherd said. "That's kind of where the game is at right now."
Pedulla's high school has sent basketball players on to Clemson, Oklahoma and Wichita State, among other colleges.
Pedulla opened eyes on the AAU circuit over the summer, with Tech making him a scholarship offer in July.
