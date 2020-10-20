Point guard Sean Pedulla excited to be heading from Oklahoma to Virginia Tech

Pedulla averaged 17.2 points as a junior last season.

"My best attribute is my scoring," Pedulla said. "I can shoot it with deep range. I see the floor pretty well. I get out in transition pretty fast. … I make my teammates better.

"I'm a good shooter right now. But I think my biggest thing for me at the next level is becoming a great shooter, especially because scoring on the inside won't be as available as it is in high school, because in high school there's not many bigs."

He is rated the No. 26 high school senior point guard in the nation by the 247Sports website's composite recruiting rankings. He is rated the No. 166 player in the 2020-21 recruiting class overall, including the No. 2 player in Oklahoma, in those composite rankings.

"An elite guard who has the ability to be able to create for others but has an uncanny knack for being able to score," Cowherd said. "Has the ability in high school to be able to do it off the bounce. … Shoots the ball with great range.