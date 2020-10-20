Point guard Sean Pedulla picks Virginia Tech

"He's going to have to find different ways to score around the rim [at Tech], but he has those in his arsenal. He's going to have to incorporate more of a floater."

Pedulla led his team to the Class 6A state quarterfinals last season, but the state tournament was then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the third straight year he was part of a state tournament team.

Pedulla plays both point guard and off-guard for his high school team, but Cowherd expects him to be a point guard for the Hokies.

"He has great ability to play out of the ball screen," Cowherd said. "That's kind of where the game is at right now. … He's got a tremendous feel for that.

"He knows how to be able to freeze defenders for that half-second and then be able to explode by as needed."

As a junior, Pedulla made the Oklahoman's Super 5 third team. The Super 5 team is that Oklahoma City newspaper's version of an all-state team.

"He led our program last year in charges taken, which at his size and ability is a huge deal," Cowherd said. "When you have the best player on your floor leading the team in charges taken, it shows he's willing to make a commitment to something bigger than himself."