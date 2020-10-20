Point guard Sean Pedulla picks Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young has landed the first piece of his 2020-21 recruiting class.
Sean Pedulla, a senior point guard at Edmond Memorial High School in Oklahoma, announced in a video on his Twitter account late Monday night that he has committed to Virginia Tech.
"Virginia Tech's getting one of the best young men I've ever coached — a solid-gold kid," Edmond Memorial boys basketball coach Shane Cowherd said Tuesday in a phone interview. "The Tech fans are going to absolutely love this young man."
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Pedulla had tweeted earlier this month that his three finalists were Tech, Oklahoma State and Minnesota.
"An elite guard who has the ability to be able to create for others but has an uncanny knack for being able to score the basketball," Cowherd said. "Has the ability in high school to be able to do it off the bounce. … Shoots the ball with great range.
"There may be kids … a little bit longer, they may be a little taller, but one thing nobody outclasses Sean in is his ability to compete at a very, very high level. The bigger the stakes, the more this kid goes off the charts in his ability to be able to compete and to get his teammates to compete at that same level."
Pedulla also had offers from Colorado State, SMU, Tulsa, Louisiana Tech and Wofford, among others.
"He is a lot stronger than people think. The kid is very, very immersed in the weight room," Cowherd said. "When you look at him, he's a very unassuming kid. What you don't realize is that underneath there is a steel assassin, both his mentality and then in his physicality.
"A lot of high school kids, … they find out a way to evade contact. Sean is one of those high school kids that has learned to be able to absorb contact and still be able to finish a play, get to the free-throw line."
He is rated the No. 26 high school senior point guard in the nation by the 247Sports website's composite recruiting rankings. He is rated the No. 166 player in the 2020-21 recruiting class overall, including the No. 2 player in Oklahoma, in those composite rankings.
Pedulla averaged 17.2 points as a junior last season.
"We run a motion offense, something that's going to be good for him to be able to translate to Coach Young's offense," Cowherd said. "Sean could've last year easily averaged 25-30 [points], but … he understood that to be able to win at the highest level, he needed to be able to find ways to empower and incorporate his teammates.
"He can score at the rim. He has a great mid-range pull-up game, and then he can absolutely stroke the 3 … from deep. He's not going to have any trouble translating to the collegiate arc.
"He's going to have to find different ways to score around the rim [at Tech], but he has those in his arsenal. He's going to have to incorporate more of a floater."
Pedulla led his team to the Class 6A state quarterfinals last season, but the state tournament was then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the third straight year he was part of a state tournament team.
Pedulla plays both point guard and off-guard for his high school team, but Cowherd expects him to be a point guard for the Hokies.
"He has great ability to play out of the ball screen," Cowherd said. "That's kind of where the game is at right now. … He's got a tremendous feel for that.
"He knows how to be able to freeze defenders for that half-second and then be able to explode by as needed."
As a junior, Pedulla made the Oklahoman's Super 5 third team. The Super 5 team is that Oklahoma City newspaper's version of an all-state team.
"He led our program last year in charges taken, which at his size and ability is a huge deal," Cowherd said. "When you have the best player on your floor leading the team in charges taken, it shows he's willing to make a commitment to something bigger than himself."
Pedulla's high school has sent basketball players on to Clemson, Oklahoma and Wichita State, among other colleges.
Pedulla made a splash on the AAU circuit over the summer, with Tech making him a scholarship offer in July.
