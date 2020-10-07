Prep Notebook: Parry McCluer big man has big future

He's been contacted by just about every major university in the state. George Washington loves him. Liberty very interested in him. [Virginia Tech coach] Mike Young keeps an eye on him. Virginia has called about him."

"I've not coached one this tall and with such skills like this. That makes him a pretty hot commodity."

Hamilton said ODU will be one of his final three choices regardless of any other upcoming suitors.

"I have about 24 schools that contact me on a weekly basis," he said. "I try to stay humble about it.

"The first [program] that offered me, I'm making sure they go in my top three. ODU was the first to offer me so I'm going to stick to my word."

Hamilton said he has plenty of work to do on the court before he worries about playing college basketball.

"I've started really working on my jump shot mechanics, focusing on my footwork," he said. "Rebounding, making sure I'm always going after the ball.

"I've also started working on ballhandling. I want to be more versatile. I want to be able to take it up the floor on my own."