Prep Notebook: Parry McCluer big man has big future

Mike Cartolaro has won 569 games and four Virginia High School League championships as a boys basketball coach at five high schools.
But he has never coached a prospect like Spencer Hamilton.
Cartolaro resides as the athletic director and head coach at his alma mater — Parry McCluer — where 6-foot-10 junior forward Spencer Hamilton has caught the eye of many a Division I recruiter.
Hamilton, who helped Parry McCluer win the Region 1A championship and reach the Class 1 quarterfinals, picked up a scholarship offer this summer from Old Dominion.
"And that was just off the tapes that we sent the last four games of the year," Cartolaro said.
There was plenty to like as Hamilton averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots while making 14 of 21 3-pointers over the four-game stretch.
Two things stand out upon first glance at the big junior from Buena Vista: his slender build and his ability to shoot from long range.
And both are improving.
Hamilton measured 6-9, 172 pounds in January. When he returned to his doctor last month, he was at 6-10, 190.
"That was with no shoes on, which he was highly upset about," Cartolaro said. "Put shoes on and he's 6-11. [The doctor] thinks he's probably got a couple more inches in him."
Parry McCluer alternated Hamilton and 6-foot-4 Will Dunlap in the post in 2019-20 en route to a 21-6 season including a victory over eventual Class 1 state champ Auburn in the region final.
Hamilton is capable of scoring from all over the floor.
"His range has gotten a lot better," Cartolaro said. "He's stronger now. He's got that, almost a poor man's Dirk Nowitzki-type game. With his growth and his skills, he's eventually going to blow up. By this time next year, it could be quite remarkable."
Hamilton has been pursued by a variety of travel clubs including Washington, D.C.-based Team Durant, but so far he has chosen to compete in the offseason with his high school teammates.
His father is a former Parry McCluer athlete, while his older brother, Austin, was a three-sport standout for the Fighting Blues.
"I was going to play with Team Durant, but I told them my guys come first." Hamilton said. "Next year I'll probably join a big AAU team."
Cartolaro expects more scholarship offers for Hamilton.
During his career the veteran coach has had recruits such as Virginia High's Flipper Sensabaugh (Austin Peay), and Altavista's Kenny Hunt (Chattanooga) and Jeremi Booth (Appalachian State), but Hamilton could elevate into the high-major category.
He's been contacted by just about every major university in the state. George Washington loves him. Liberty very interested in him. [Virginia Tech coach] Mike Young keeps an eye on him. Virginia has called about him."
"I've not coached one this tall and with such skills like this. That makes him a pretty hot commodity."
Hamilton said ODU will be one of his final three choices regardless of any other upcoming suitors.
"I have about 24 schools that contact me on a weekly basis," he said. "I try to stay humble about it.
"The first [program] that offered me, I'm making sure they go in my top three. ODU was the first to offer me so I'm going to stick to my word."
Hamilton said he has plenty of work to do on the court before he worries about playing college basketball.
"I've started really working on my jump shot mechanics, focusing on my footwork," he said. "Rebounding, making sure I'm always going after the ball.
"I've also started working on ballhandling. I want to be more versatile. I want to be able to take it up the floor on my own."
Parry McCluer planned to get some exposure in 2020-21 in several one-day events, but with a 14-game schedule shortened because of COVID-19, Hamilton's junior season will be limited to 12 Pioneer District games and two nondistrict matchups with rival Rockbridge County.
If there is a season at all.
"Hopefully, next year we can have some fun in here," Cartolaro said. "I'm not writing off this year, but even if we're able to play I don't see us having a gym full of people.
"He's really hungry to get better. During the COVID shutdown, he was lifting in his basement. As long as he keeps that hunger in him, the sky's the limit."
Ex-Staunton River great Ferguson returning home
Jarrett Ferguson, who starred in football and track and field at Staunton River before a career as a running back at Virginia Tech, has been hired by his prep alma mater as the school's strength and conditioning coach.
Ferguson led Staunton River's 1996 team to a 10-2 record and keyed the Golden Eagles' squad that won the 1996 Group AA outdoor track and field championship. He won the Group AA long jump title in 1997 when Staunton River was the state runner-up.
He played fullback at Virginia Tech from 1998-2001, rushing for 743 yards and catching 41 passes for nine total touchdowns. He was a member of the 1999 team that lost to Florida State in the BCS national championship game in the Sugar Bowl.
Ferguson recently served as Tech's football strength and conditioning coach.
At Staunton River, he will work with athletes in all the school's sports while teaching strength and conditioning as part of the school's curriculum.
"It's huge," Staunton River football coach Shaun Leonard said of Ferguson's hire. "He's a guy who has been there, done it. He's made it. Our kids know who he is. I don't know that you could measure how big it is."
Staunton River also has a new athletic director as Josh Smallwood has replaced Adam Sparks.
Salem 2015 title game to be aired on big screen
The ending will be exciting, but it will come as no surprise.
Salem will defeat Lake Taylor 17-14 in overtime.
A replay of Salem's victory over Lake Taylor in the 2015 VHSL Group 4A state football final will be shown Oct. 16 on the jumbo scoreboard at Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark, the home of the Salem Red Sox.
The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the video beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Attendance will be limited to 1,000 with social distancing in effect.
North Cross boys soccer opens season at home Thursday
North Cross will play its first boys soccer game of 2020 at 4 p.m. Thursday at home against Lynchburg Homeschool.
The Raiders have put together a nine-game fall schedule despite the fact many traditional rivals such as Carlisle have canceled the season because of the coronavirus.
"It hasn't been easy," Raiders coach James Brown said.
North Cross has two games next week, at home Oct. 14 against Combine Academy of Charlotte and at home Oct. 16 against Southwest Virginia Home School.
North Cross' football schedule has been reduced to seven games after Fishburne Military canceled the remainder of its fall sports seasons, including its Oct. 16 trip to Roanoke County.
The Raiders (2-0) play at St. Michael the Archangel in Fredericksburg at 7 p.m. Friday in a battle of 2019 VISAA state champions.
