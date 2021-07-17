 Skip to main content
Pulaski rallies past River Riders
Jackson Beamon went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Pulaski River Turtles to a 13-10 victory over the Elizabethton River Riders on Friday night.

All nine starters drove in at least one run for Pulaski, which took the lead with a five-run sixth inning.

