Pulaski solidifies its baseball future in new Appy League

Pulaski baseball fans can exhale.
After a year of nervousness and uncertainty in the face of significant Minor League Baseball restructuring, the city knows it will have baseball at Calfee Park next summer — albeit under a new format with different players.
The Pulaski Yankees are officially gone, replaced by a yet-to-be-named team that will compete in the new Appalachian League. In a partnership with MLB and USA Baseball, the 10-team wood bat circuit will play a 54-game schedule beginning in June featuring top college rising freshmen and sophomores.
Operationally, fans who’ve packed Calfee Park in recent years shouldn’t expect much of a change. Tickets, promotions and other fanfare will look similar to how it did with the Yankees.
“We still own the ballpark,” Pulaski general manager Betsy Haugh said. “We still own the operating group. We will still have our folks in place next summer and leading up to next to summer. The biggest change that you will see is that we are able to create our own unique identity that’s unique to Pulaski and the New River Valley and where we call home.”
Haugh said the team has already been consulting with MLB designers to come up with a new name and logo, which she expects will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Appalachian League as an affiliated circuit has been on the chopping block since last October, when MLB proposed cutting Minor League Baseball from 160 affiliated teams to 120 beginning in 2021. Initial reports had Pulaski as the only Appalachian League team surviving and moving to a higher classification of affiliated ball, likely Class A.
How close was that to happening?
“We’ve heard rumors,” Haugh said. “We talked to some people. But to give you a solid answer on that, I don’t know that I can. Certainly, when that first list came out last October of the 120 [survivors], we know that we were on it.
“There have been a variety of challenges and a variety of situations that the baseball world and the larger society in general have had to work through over the past year. We’re just fortunate to be a part of this new Appalachian League and have baseball remain in our community.”
The new Appy League will be a part of the Prospect Development Pipeline — a collaborative effort between MLB and USA Baseball that targets high-level amateur players and grooms them for potential national team participation and professional opportunities.
USA Baseball will help select the 320 players assigned to the 10 teams in 2021. Teams will be coached by a combination of USA Baseball staff, college coaches and pro-development personnel and will be scouted heavily by all 30 MLB teams.
“This is an elite program as we continue to grow baseball,” said former MLB all-star Harold Reynolds, who’s worked with the PDP program at the high school level. “In all our 10 meetings [with Appy League teams], everybody immediately said, ‘We are in.’ Before the pitch was even halfway through, it was welcomed, encouraged and just continued to get better.”
The Appy League also features teams in Danville, Bristol, Bluefield, Burlington, Princeton, Elizabethton, Greeneville, Johnson City and Kingsport. Even more than Pulaski, the others were concerned about their fates before this plan was hatched.
“It was really refreshing,” Appy League president Dan Moushon said on a video conference call with reporters. “You’re meeting sometimes with the city managers, the mayor of the community, and they’re hearing it for the first time and they may be, ‘Uh, oh. We may be losing baseball.’ But the reality of what they heard was much different and much more exciting.”
Shelor Motor Mile, which owns Calfee Park, has poured more than $9 million into renovations since purchasing the facility from the town in 2015. The Pulaski Yankees led the Appy League in average attendance in each of the past five seasons, with a 2,821 average in the most recent campaign of 2019.
“Pulaski is one of the premier clubs in our league with the facilities there,” Moushon said. “To have them back is just tremendous to help jumpstart this league.”
The retention of the Appy League name was important to the teams, Haugh said. The league, established in 1911, will have a lot of familiarity despite new team names and players.
“I think Pulaski, as they have done in the past, will rally around a team that they can call their own, that they’ll see night after night playing at Calfee Park,” Haugh said. “The Pulaski Whatever-We-End-Up-Being I think will have a really strong fan base as we’ve had in the past, and we look forward to having everybody back at the ballpark to really embrace this new era of Pulaski baseball with us.”
