Pulaski solidifies its baseball future in new Appy League

The Appy League also features teams in Danville, Bristol, Bluefield, Burlington, Princeton, Elizabethton, Greeneville, Johnson City and Kingsport. Even more than Pulaski, the others were concerned about their fates before this plan was hatched.

“It was really refreshing,” Appy League president Dan Moushon said on a video conference call with reporters. “You’re meeting sometimes with the city managers, the mayor of the community, and they’re hearing it for the first time and they may be, ‘Uh, oh. We may be losing baseball.’ But the reality of what they heard was much different and much more exciting.”

Shelor Motor Mile, which owns Calfee Park, has poured more than $9 million into renovations since purchasing the facility from the town in 2015. The Pulaski Yankees led the Appy League in average attendance in each of the past five seasons, with a 2,821 average in the most recent campaign of 2019.

“Pulaski is one of the premier clubs in our league with the facilities there,” Moushon said. “To have them back is just tremendous to help jumpstart this league.”

The retention of the Appy League name was important to the teams, Haugh said. The league, established in 1911, will have a lot of familiarity despite new team names and players.

“I think Pulaski, as they have done in the past, will rally around a team that they can call their own, that they’ll see night after night playing at Calfee Park,” Haugh said. “The Pulaski Whatever-We-End-Up-Being I think will have a really strong fan base as we’ve had in the past, and we look forward to having everybody back at the ballpark to really embrace this new era of Pulaski baseball with us.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.